New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone admitted that his team has been performing below expectations in recent weeks after getting swept by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

It was the Yankees' second series loss after the All-Star break, having lost to the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. After their recent loss against the Angels, Boone shared his honest opinion about the team's form and admitted that they're struggling.

The Yankees bullpen has been struggling in the last two months, and their numbers have been among the worst in the league. With Judge out of the lineup due to injury for several weeks, their offense has been timid in most situations. That has put Boone under considerable pressure as he said after their loss on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We stink right now. We acknowledge that,” said Boone.

Aaron Boone has been the manager of the Yankees since 2018 but has failed to lead them to a World Series title.

Still, hopes were high among Yankees fans ahead of the 2023 season, and they started on a good note. Their bullpen was putting up impressive numebers over the first two months of the season, and captain Judge seemed to have picked up where he left off last season. However, things have changed drastically for New York since then.

Aaron Boone on thin ice as Yankees bullpen continues to struggle

The New York Yankees' bullpen has been under severe scrutiny from fans and analysts in recent weeks.

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the fact after the game on Wednesday and also admitted problems among their relief pitchers. While Carlos Rodon made a strong start to his Yankees career after missing the first half of the season due to injury, he was underwhelming and was taken to the stands by the Angels offense.

While Boone has had crtitics during his tenure, this time it feels different and may soon lead to a change in management if they fail to turn their form around. With the second half of the MLB season underway, it's now or never for the Yankees.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault