Aaron Boone praises Isiah Kiner-Falefa as batter helps team win with walk-off hit vs Padres

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified May 28, 2023 09:35 GMT
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 celebrates with manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 13, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reserved high praise for utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa during a recent presser, describing him as an invaluable team player.

"You get character reveals all the time from people in this game." Boone reflects on how IKF has carried himself through the ups and downs since becoming a big leaguer." - Talkin' Yanks, Twitter.

Boone reminded everyone of the selfless player that IKF is and further went on to credit him for being a vital cog to any team, considering he'd do anything that was asked of him.

"You get character reveals all the time from people in this game. It reveals itself. What it has revealed is a guy who wants to go out and be part of a team, be a part of a winning team, and be part of it here!" - Aaron Boone was quoted saying.

Aaron Boone first came across IKF when the latter signed with the New York Yankees in 2022 from the Texas Rangers, and IKF's team-centric personality seems to be working wonders for him.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Enter caption
Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Enter caption

The manager concluded by paying tribute to IKF's relentless work and defensive work behind the plate and for always sticking his nose in and trying to be a better version of himself.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's fortunes are turning in New York

After a subdued first season in the Bronx, Kiner-Falefa has suddenly hit a good patch, both on the field and with the Yankees faithful.

IKF stats sit at an impressive .206/.260/.611 in 97 at-bats this season, with 11 runs and three homers to his name too.

With a busy run of fixtures up ahead, the Yankees will look to bank on Kiner-Falefa much more, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
