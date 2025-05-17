  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Juan Soto
  • Aaron Boone reveals real reason why he avoided eye contact with Juan Soto in Mets superstar's return to Yankees home

Aaron Boone reveals real reason why he avoided eye contact with Juan Soto in Mets superstar's return to Yankees home

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 17, 2025 03:21 GMT
New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty
Aaron Boone reveals real reason why he avoided eye contact with Juan Soto in Mets superstar's return to Yankees home - Source: Getty

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn't look former player Juan Soto eye-to-eye during his last at-bat on Friday night against the New York Mets.

Ad

In the ninth inning, the Mets had two runners on second and third with Soto walking to the plate to face Yankees closer Luke Weaver. Amid loud boos the entire game, Soto could only manage a fly ball as he retired and the Yankees won the game 6-2.

While Boone felt good about Soto back when he was with the Yankees, the situation was uncomfortable for the manager since the outfielder was now in a different jersey. So much so that he avoided eye contact with him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I just tried to avoid eye contact with him during that at-bat when he was walking up there," Boone told reporters after the game. "I mean, you know, despite having a pretty comfortable lead, it almost got uncomfortable there. And obviously, it wasn’t necessarily the plan to bring Weave in today.
"But it’s also fun to see two really good competitors go at it there in the end — Juan and Weave."
Ad
Ad

Juan Soto draws three walks but Mets drop series opener 6-2

Game 1 of the Subway Series was a much awaited one for the Yankees fans since it allowed them to boo Juan Soto, who picked the Mets over the Yankees in the offseason due to a better deal.

While Soto might not have gone deep, he managed to walk three times while scoring once. He went 0-for-2 at the plate.

Ad

His teammates couldn't help him reach home as the Yankees pitchers turned out to be too good for the Mets' lineup on the night.

On the other hand, the Yankees exploded for four runs in the third and two more runs in the fourth inning to effectively take the game out of the visitors' hands. Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was the star of the night as he went 2-for-4 while contributing two RBIs as well.

On Friday, Juan Soto played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers. After that game, Soto signed with the Mets on a record 15-year, $765 million deal, leaving Yankees fans disappointed.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications