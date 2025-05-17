Aaron Boone reveals real reason why he avoided eye contact with Juan Soto in Mets superstar's return to Yankees home

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn't look former player Juan Soto eye-to-eye during his last at-bat on Friday night against the New York Mets.
In the ninth inning, the Mets had two runners on second and third with Soto walking to the plate to face Yankees closer Luke Weaver. Amid loud boos the entire game, Soto could only manage a fly ball as he retired and the Yankees won the game 6-2.
While Boone felt good about Soto back when he was with the Yankees, the situation was uncomfortable for the manager since the outfielder was now in a different jersey. So much so that he avoided eye contact with him.
"I just tried to avoid eye contact with him during that at-bat when he was walking up there," Boone told reporters after the game. "I mean, you know, despite having a pretty comfortable lead, it almost got uncomfortable there. And obviously, it wasn’t necessarily the plan to bring Weave in today.
"But it’s also fun to see two really good competitors go at it there in the end — Juan and Weave."
Juan Soto draws three walks but Mets drop series opener 6-2
Game 1 of the Subway Series was a much awaited one for the Yankees fans since it allowed them to boo Juan Soto, who picked the Mets over the Yankees in the offseason due to a better deal.
While Soto might not have gone deep, he managed to walk three times while scoring once. He went 0-for-2 at the plate.
His teammates couldn't help him reach home as the Yankees pitchers turned out to be too good for the Mets' lineup on the night.
On the other hand, the Yankees exploded for four runs in the third and two more runs in the fourth inning to effectively take the game out of the visitors' hands. Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was the star of the night as he went 2-for-4 while contributing two RBIs as well.
On Friday, Juan Soto played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers. After that game, Soto signed with the Mets on a record 15-year, $765 million deal, leaving Yankees fans disappointed.