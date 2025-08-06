  • home icon
  "Aaron Boone's running out of excuses" "Fire Boone" chants erupt as fans fume over manager's decision on Devin Williams after disastrous 2-0 loss

"Aaron Boone's running out of excuses" “Fire Boone” chants erupt as fans fume over manager's decision on Devin Williams after disastrous 2-0 loss

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:41 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers - Source: Imagn
"Aaron Boone's running out of excuses" “Fire Boone” chants erupt as fans fume over manager's decision on Devin Williams after disastrous 2-0 loss - Source: Imagn

Fans reacted as manager Aaron Boone's overreliance on Devin Williams might have cost the New York Yankees yet another game. A day after Williams blew the save opportunity against the Texas Rangers, another moment arrived on Tuesday where he came up short, adding to the frustration in the Bronx.

With the score 0-0 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Boone called up Williams to handle things on the mound. After grounding out Marcus Semien, Williams gave up a double to Adolis Garcia and issued back-to-back walks to Joc Pederson and Wyatt Langford.

With no man to put, Williams gave up a two-run single to Rowdy Tellez as the Rangers took a pivotal 2-0 lead and went on to win the game as the Yankees slumped to their fifth straight loss.

also-read-trending Trending

In the post-game conference, Boone tried explaining why he stuck with Williams yet again for the second straight close game. But fans have had enough of excuses.

"Again… trying to fu**ing steal outs! Bullshit excuses …. Tim hill? Hello …," one fan wrote.
"He's running out of excuses.. time to #FireBoone," another added.

One fan called out the hypocrisy of Aaron Boone from what he said in the press conference, writing:

"At the 0:59 mark he says he didn't want to put Leiter in the game cause he "hasn't pitched in a while"... Mind you this is the same man who put Nestor in to pitch in game 1 of the WS after noting pitching in over a MONTH!!! FIRE THIS CLOWN ALREADY!!!"
"He’s got no feel. All analytics," one commented.

One fan patted the back of the reporter for asking a tough question to Aaron Boone, writing:

"@M_Marakovits appreciate you pressing Boone about why he stuck with Williams for so long. He deserved to be grilled for that decision."

One fan posted a funny meme to sum up the situation:

Yankees' Aaron Boone explains why he stuck with Devin Williams

On Monday, Yankees' Devin Williams gave up a game-tying home run as the game got tied 5-5 in the ninth, and the Rangers won it in extras, thanks to Josh Jung's three-run walk-off home run.

Williams was given another opportunity on Tuesday, but he once again came up short, giving two runs in the eighth inning. The former Reliever of the Year has given up 26 total earned runs this season, having given up as many earned runs in three seasons prior.

Despite having a career-worst season on the mound, Aaron Boone keeps going back to him, and here's why:

"Well, I mean, we got a piece of together there when, you know, once Will goes five, five, we're set up there. So liked him in that middle with, with a handful of those righties. And, um, you know, obviously just couldn't, couldn't finish it off."
The reporter asked why Boone didn't unleash David Bednar or Mark Leiter Jr. from the bullpen instead of Williams. The manager answered:

"Yeah, I just, you know, wanted to, you know, I was going to maybe go with Bednar in a four out situation, but just, you know, kind of shorten the game a little bit. Um, you know, we don't have a lot left down there once, you know, and lighter being in a situation where he hasn't obviously pitched in a while.
"So if, if, if I could get it to a four out scenario, uh, I was going to do it. I thought, I thought, um, Devin could still get some swing and miss there and, uh, obviously didn't."

Frustration is at an all-time high at the Bronx as Aaron Boone needs to figure things out, and fans are already asking for his dismissal.

Edited by Bhargav
