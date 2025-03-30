Aaron Boone sends endearing message to Nestor Cortes after ex-Yankees star's disastrous display in Game 2

Nestor Cortes and the Milwaukee Brewers had a day to forget against the might of the New York Yankees hitters on Saturday. The former Yankee pitcher received kind words from Yankees manager Aaron Boone after his disastrous return to Yankee Stadium.

Cortes, who was traded to the Brewers by the Yankees in the offseason, made his debut for his new team against his former team on Saturday. However, he got off to the worst start in MLB history as his first three pitches on his return to Yankee Stadium were smoked for home runs by the Yankees hitters.

Cortes ended up conceding an astonishing four home runs in the first inning and five home runs in total in his two innings. His disastrous outing saw him concede eight runs over six hits, walking five and striking out two hitters.

Following the former Yankees ace's nightmare return to the ballpark, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared an endearing message for Cortes.

“Yeah, I mean, look, we are in a competition out there," Boone said. "It’s a game once that happens, but I want Nestor to have a great year ahead and there’s no reason he wouldn’t have a great year.”

The Yankees punished the Brewers' pitching staff, smoking a franchise record nine home runs with Yankees captain Aaron Judge leading the way with three home runs in a 20-9 rout.

Nestor Cortes receives words of encouragement from Brewers manager and teammate

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has been around the baseball scene for nearly a decade, but even he was shocked at Nestor Cortes' shocking first inning on Saturday. However, the 2024 NL Manager of the Year feels the worst is behind the Brewers' ace.

“You think you’ve seen it all, and you haven’t,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “Because we saw it today: Three pitches, three homers. It’s like, really? Usually you wake up from that, you know what I mean? You go, ‘Ah, that can’t ever happen.’”

While Cortes' Brewers career couldn't have started on a worse note, the All-Star pitcher will hope to return strong, as stated by his teammate Jake Bauers.

“I don’t know how he handled it, but I do know he’s a professional and he’s a damn good pitcher," Bauers said. "He’s going to bounce back, and he’s going to be solid for us.”

Bauers, a first baseman by trade, was called on the mound in the eighth inning and was the only Brewers pitcher to avoid punishment from Yankees hitters, remaining hitless on the night.

