Last year, 2019 first rounder Anthony Volpe was merely an afterthought for the majority of New York Yankees fans. After all, any team that posts 99 wins is bound to be more concerned with the present than the future.

After the Yankees met an untimely end at the hands of the Houston Astros in last year's ALCS, manager Aaron Boone showed up to spring training in March ready to experiment. The shortstop he had relied on for 142 games last season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, was deeply unpopular with fans. A former player himself, Boone knew that things needed a shake-up.

It was then that Boone decided to give Anthony Volpe a tap on the shoulder. The 21-year old New Jersey native had split his 2022 season between Double and Triple A, batting .249/.342/.460 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. After New York Yankees fans received news that Volpe would be their Opening Day shortstop, many praised their team for giving a platform to young talent.

Boone's decision appears to have paid off. Through 135 games this year, Volpe owns a slashline of .218/.296/.409 with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs. While the offensive stats are very decent for a rookie season, it has been Volpe's consistency at shortstop that has really turned heads.

In a recent interview with YES Network, Boone claimed that Volpe should be "smack in the middle of the Gold Glove conversation". Volpe's 133 games at shortstops is the most of any player in MLB. Additionally, the 22-year old's 162 putouts represents the third-highest number in the league.

Despite the youthful excitement that Volpe has brought to the team, the Yankees are in a very deep hole. On account of their 67-69 record, they continue to occupy the last spot in the AL East, and find themselves 17.5 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Anthony Volpe may be a future Gold Glover, but 2023 honor is doubtful

Anthony Volpe can give himself a massive pat on the back for rising to the occasion and playing some solid baseball at shortstop all year for his team. However, other shortstops in the league simply have the edge. Volpe's 0.975 fielding percentage is even in the top five, and players like Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins appear to be far better candidates.

However, Volpe is still very young. If he continues to play with the poise, grace, and agility that he has demonstrated so far, a Gold Gloce will certainly be in his future.