Aaron Boone undaunted by Yankees struggles despite series loss to Rockies: "I don't buy into that garbage at all"

Coach Aaron Boone has expressed belief in the New York Yankees despite losing 8-7 to one of the worst teams in the league, the Colorado Rockies, on Sunday. The Yankees are fourth in the AL East and have not won in six of their last eight games.

The losses, though, do not matter to the Yankees coach. Despite the team’s losing streak, Boone believes the Yankees have championship caliber, telling Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

"All season long, the organization has said this is a championship caliber team. After losing two of three to the worst team in the National League, do you still believe that?" - Kirschner asked Boone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The coach decided to look at the bright side of things, replying:

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner The Yankees have said all season how they're a championship-caliber team. After this series, I asked Aaron Boone if he still believes that to be the case. Here's his full response:

"It's a grind every time you go out there and put a Major League Baseball uniform on. I don't buy into that garbage at all. They outlasted us today.

"We're obv,iously pissed off in the moment that we lost a series, but it's a series we lost and we got to move on from it and go try and play well in California," he added.

Aaron Boone’s take on losing series to Colorado Rockies

Nolan Jones of the Colorado Rockies (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Aaron Boone reckons that losing or winning is part of the game and doesn’t fully portray the true ability of a team, following the Yankees' loss to the Rockies.

“As far as who we’re playing … you’re going to beat some good teams, you’re going to lose some series to teams that are struggling” – Aaron Boone said.

The New York Yankees will next go up against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The three-game series begins on Monday night in Anaheim. Yankees’ starting pitcher Luis Severino will look forward to lower his ERA from the 7s.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault