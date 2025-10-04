  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Aaron Boons fires back after Blue Jays commentator's brutal take on Yankees flaws

Aaron Boons fires back after Blue Jays commentator's brutal take on Yankees flaws

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:14 GMT
MLB: ALDS-Workouts-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Aaron Boons fires back after Blue Jays commentator's brutal take on Yankees flaws - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees made their way to the American League Division Series after beating the Boston Red Sox in the ALWS. The Yankees will face off against division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, in a best-of-five series.

Ad

Ahead of the series opener, Yankees manager Aaron Boone fired back at Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez for his comments on the team last month.

“I don’t care what their record is,” Martinez continued. “They have a lot of wild pitches. They make a lot of mistakes in the field.”

Boone fired back on Friday, saying:

“Contrary to some thoughts up here. We’re a really good team. “I know Buck had some thoughts. He’s wrong. But it doesn’t matter, we gotta go play.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Martinez made the comment during the Yankees' 12-2 defeat against the Detroit Tigers on September 9. However, the Bronx Bombers have gone 14-4 since then.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged Yankees' defensive addition

The Blue Jays have had the Yankees' number this season, winning eight of their 13 games against the division rivals this year. However, Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged that the Yankees are a better team now.

Ad
“They’ve made an effort to shore up some defensive spots, I think, adding (Ryan) McMahon,” Schneider said. “They’re playing a little bit of a different type of game right now.”

The Yankees finished the season with an identical record to the Blue Jays, but Toronto held the tie-breaker over them to clinch the AL East and a bye to the division series.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications