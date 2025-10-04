Aaron Boons fires back after Blue Jays commentator's brutal take on Yankees flaws

The New York Yankees made their way to the American League Division Series after beating the Boston Red Sox in the ALWS. The Yankees will face off against division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, in a best-of-five series.

Ahead of the series opener, Yankees manager Aaron Boone fired back at Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez for his comments on the team last month.

“I don’t care what their record is,” Martinez continued. “They have a lot of wild pitches. They make a lot of mistakes in the field.”

Boone fired back on Friday, saying:

“Contrary to some thoughts up here. We’re a really good team. “I know Buck had some thoughts. He’s wrong. But it doesn’t matter, we gotta go play.”

Martinez made the comment during the Yankees' 12-2 defeat against the Detroit Tigers on September 9. However, the Bronx Bombers have gone 14-4 since then.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged Yankees' defensive addition

The Blue Jays have had the Yankees' number this season, winning eight of their 13 games against the division rivals this year. However, Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged that the Yankees are a better team now.

“They’ve made an effort to shore up some defensive spots, I think, adding (Ryan) McMahon,” Schneider said. “They’re playing a little bit of a different type of game right now.”

The Yankees finished the season with an identical record to the Blue Jays, but Toronto held the tie-breaker over them to clinch the AL East and a bye to the division series.

