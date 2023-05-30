Aaron Judge's rich vein of form is a gift that keeps on giving. The Yankees captain put up a near-perfect performance both offensively and in defense as the New York Yankees rounded up a 10-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Judge scored two identical 378 feet home runs, a double, and a walk in five-bats. After a fly pop-out in the first, the 31-year-old scored two home runs in the third and the sixth. He also sandwiched a double in between the two longballs in the fifth and scored when Willie Calhoun hit a double of his own.

If this offensive prowess wasn't enough, the reigning AL MVP also stole a home run at the fence off Teoscar Hernández at the right-field wall in the eighth. The right fielder leaped at the wall to catch the flyball in epic fashion as the Seattle crowd went silent in awe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from Judge, the entire batting lineup of the Yankees also chipped in as they recorded a season-high 18 hits and also scored 10 runs for the second consecutive game. They currently have a 33-23 record, matching their three straight losses with three straight wins.

Yankees fans were filled with joy as they took to Twitter to show their appreciation for their hero.

Diggs🤝Gilly @JavonteGJuherdd Aaron judge is the best player on the planet Aaron judge is the best player on the planet

MiJoGo @gomijo23 @Yankees @TheJudge44 This is why he's MVP over Ohtani. Best offensive player in the AL. Best defensive RF in the AL. Ohtani isn't the best offensive player or best pitcher in the AL. He's special. But Judge is doing this in NY too. @Yankees @TheJudge44 This is why he's MVP over Ohtani. Best offensive player in the AL. Best defensive RF in the AL. Ohtani isn't the best offensive player or best pitcher in the AL. He's special. But Judge is doing this in NY too.

Aaron Judge finds it hard to explain his performance after the game

When asked about the rate of his won performance after the game, the outfielder said the following.

“It's tough to rate it myself. I'm just out there trying to do my job,” Judge said. “Just trying to make plays for my team, especially at the top of the lineup."

Even his manager heaped praise on the slugger calling his outing one of the best individually.

"That's one of the great individual games that you'll see," Boone said.

If Aaron Judge continues this form till September end, the Bombers will definitely be in a strong place to get into the postseason and may go on to win it all.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes