Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe become first Yankees teammates since 1939 to have 30-game on-base streaks at the same time 

Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe became the first New York Yankees duo since 1939 to take their on-base streak to 30 games at the same time in the MLB. Both the veteran captain and the young shortstop reached base for the 30th game in a row during Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins to achieve the feat. The only other Yankees teammates to do this were Joe DiMaggio and Charlie Keller back in 1939.

Aaron Judge started his major league career with the New York Yankees in 2016 and has since established himself as one of the best players to wear the pinstripes. A dominant slugger in the league, he has been electric so far this season. On the other hand, Anthony Volpe is a youngster who broke into the Yankees roster last year and has since been one of their most exciting players.

The duo achieved the rare feat of teammates reaching 30-game on-base steaks while facing the Twins on Tuesday. In the third inning, Volpe hit a single into right field and Judge followed it up with a RBI double as the Yankees took a 3-0 lead and both players reached base. The last duo of teammates to achieve this landmark in the MLB was Rafael Furcal and Andruw Jones for the Atlanta Braves in 2003.

Aaron Judge's RBI double gives the Yankees 3-0 lead vs Twins

While Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe reached a landmark on-base streak on Tuesday, the New York Yankees slugger also continued his hot run of form in the league. After starring in last weekend's victory over the San Francisco Giants, Judge's two-run double against the Minnesota Twins increased the Yankees' lead to 3-0 on the evening.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres put the Yankees on the board with a 376-foot home run in the second inning, and starter Luis Gil threw six scoreless innings to keep the Twins at bay. If they manage to hold on to the lead in the few innings, the New York side will take their current winning streak to six games in the MLB, and improve their record to 43-19.

