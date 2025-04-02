Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, Cody Bellinger & other Yankees stars reveal the numbers on their unread messages 

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, CF Cody Bellinger, shortstop Anthony Volpe and other Bombers stars have started the 2025 MLB campaign on a high note. The Yanks swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the season-opening series as the batters clicked and registered some remarkable offensive numbers.

The Yankees' official social media account on Instagram uploaded a fun question-answer session with the ballplayers on Monday, which put forward a hilarious question in front of them. The players were asked to reveal the count of unread messages on their phones.

Some of the replies were as follows:

"345," said Anthony Volpe.

"Zero, I respond to everybody," said Austin Wells.

"Five, maybe," said Cody Bellinger.

"Currently, I would say about seven," said Aaron Judge.

"1024. But we gotta remember, these people are sending texts like every day and stuff. So you multiply 1000 by 24 by about 10 to 15. So, about 15,000 missed," said Jazz Chisholm Jr.

"Oh, I keep it very low. Usually zero or one. I try to you know get them out of the way," said Paul Goldschmidt.

"1,120," said Oswaldo Cabrera.

Take a look at the complete video here:

The Bronx Bombers welcomed the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series at home in Yankee Stadium, which began on Tuesday. The Yanks registered their first loss of the campaign in Game 1 of the three-game series against the D-backs on Tuesday.

The Yankees lost the contest 7-5 despite solo home runs by Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez and Ben Rice. They will now be aiming to bounce back from the loss and take the final two games of the series to be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and other Yankees stars pick a walkup song for snazzy Jazz Chisholm Jr.

In yet another fun question-answer session from March 26, the Bombers' stars picked a walk-up song for their stylish teammate, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Here's a closer look at some of the responses:

"Swag Surfin'," said Max Fried.

"TV OFF by Kendrick Lamar," said Aaron Judge.

"Anything Jack Harlow," said Will Warren.

"Fergalicious," said Clarke Schmidt.

"Let's go with Party in the USA," said Ben Rice.

"He's from Bahama, which is pretty cool. So, I'd say some Bahamian artist," said Cody Bellinger.

"Jazz should do God's country," said Austin Wells.

Take a look at the complete video here:

The Yankees will be starting Carlos Rodon against Zac Gallen in Game 2 of the three-game series against the D-backs on Thursday.

