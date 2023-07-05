New York Yankee star Aaron Judge can be observed performing one specific thing every single game. He sings 'God Bless America' at every single game, whether he is on the field or not, and believes that his fellow Yankee Gerrit Cole mesmerizes everyone with his voice.

As reported by NJ.com, Judge praised Cole's singing skills and said:

“Gerrit can sing,” Judge said with a laugh. “He’s so good he can make you feel bad about your own voice.”

Cole's high-90s fastball is well-known across the major leagues. Though, the creative gene in Cole remains relatively unknown. He is an entertainer, musician, and singer.

For Aaron Judge & Gerrit Cole, 'God Bless America' is a sign of respect

'God Bless America' is more than just a declaration of devotion to the right-hander. Despite the fact that Cole declares, "I obviously love my country and I take patriotism seriously," Cole relates to the song as art.

On the other hand, for Judge:

“Singing 'God Bless America' is my sign of respect for the veterans who are being honored on the field. They’re 70 years old, some are 80, some are 90 and can barely walk. You see an old photo of them, their rank, what branch of the service, where they fought. I have nothing but respect for them.”

The only club that still plays 'God Bless America' before every home game is the New York Yankees. Both the regular season and the playoffs are included. After 9/11, they started doing it regularly in 2002, and they haven't stopped since.

Additionally, in the midst of the seventh innings, the Yankees broadcast network does not cut to commercial.

Judge received a unanimous vote for American League (AL) Rookie of the Year in 2017 and came in second place in the AL Most Valuable Player voting.

In 2022, he broke Roger Maris' 61-year record for the league's most home runs in a season by hitting 62 of them, receiving the AL MVP award in the process.

