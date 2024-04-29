Aaron Judge celebrates Yankees' teammate Anthony Rizzo reaching 300th career homerun milestone

Anthony Rizzo reached a huge milestone on Sunday with his 300th career home run, and teammate Aaron Judge gave him a well-deserved shoutout.

In two games, the New York Yankees went on a rampage offensively, scoring 30 runs in those matches. Leading the charge was Rizzo, who was 7-8 with a walk and two home runs. He was the catalyst for a major outburst.

Some players get hung up on milestones and can't get over the hump, much like it took Judge almost two weeks to get the final two of his 62 home runs in 2022. Rizzo did not have to wait so long, as he hit 299 in one game and followed it up by cracking the 300 mark less than 24 hours later.

Check out The Judge's post below:

Aaron Judge gave Anthony Rizzo a shoutout

Judge himself also blasted two home runs in two days as the Yankees offense caught fire and earned a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aaron Judge may catch Anthony Rizzo soon

Only 161 players have hit 300 home runs in MLB history, with Anthony Rizzo being the latest entrant to that elite club. Aaron Judge, barring unforeseen drops in talent or injuries, will soon be on that list.

Aaron Judge hit two home runs against Milwaukee

The two home runs Judge lofted out of the ballpark over the weekend were his 262nd and 263rd. So while he shouted out Rizzo for breaking 300, Judge was knocking on that door himself.

It will take some time. Since he got off to a slow start, it's a little harder to see him hitting 37 more home runs this season, but he did smash that many in 2023 when he played just 106 games.

With 133 games left, Judge may close the gap by getting to 300 in the 2024 season. With Rizzo getting older and Judge simply having the better power stroke, it won't be long until the career numbers are similar.

