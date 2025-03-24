Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are in the final stretch of their Spring Training games. Ahead of their Grapefruit League game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Yankees stars revealed their favorite places to dine out.

The Yankees shared a video from Spring Training on their social media accounts on Saturday. In the clip, captain Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Marcus Storman, and others revealed the diners they'd dine out if they were in New York for just 24 hours.

"I'm eating at 4 Charles Prime Rib and I'm saying, just grab everything on the menu," Aaron Judge said.

Judge's teammate and starting pitcher Marcus Storman had a similar answer to his captain.

"Maybe 4 Charles just to get the burger," Stroman said.

However, All-Star slugger Cody Bellinger, who signed for the team in the offseason, picked a famous Parisian cafe over traditional diners in New York.

"Buvette, I've heard, is pretty fire, so I'll go to Buvette," Bellinger said.

While several others, including Clarke Schmidt and Anthony Volpe, revealed the diners they would visit, newcomer Max Fried shared he was still unfamiliar with the places to eat out in New York.

Meanwhile, Yankees closer Luke Weaver had an interesting answer as he said he would either hire a private chef in a penthouse or just visit Judge's place to dine out.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge working on his swings to improve hitting

Yankees captain Aaron Judge won a second MVP title on the back of a remarkable 58-home run season in 2024. However, the All-Star outfielder is trying to improve his hitting ahead of next season.

Manager Aaron Boone talked about the two-time MVP's performance in Spring Training games, highlighting the tweaks in the Yankees captain's swings.

"I like seeing him do that. It’s definitely good to see the captain break out his home run trot," Boone said to MLB.com. "I think he tries different things and tinkers with things throughout the spring. In the last several games, especially, he’s won a lot of pitches. I thought today he got some good swings off, too."

The reigning AL MVP will be expected to lead the offensive charge for the team with added responsibility on his shoulders after Giancarlo Stanton's elbow injury ruled him out for the start of the 2025 season.

