New York Yankees' Aaron Judge added another incredible play to his MLB highlight reel on Saturday.

The Yankees held a slender 5-3 lead in the eighth when J.D. Martinez took Michael King deep to right field. Judge timed his run and catch perfectly to rob the Los Angeles Dodgers' slugger of what looked like a certain double, or possibly a triple.

New York manged to hold on to defeat Los Angeles 6-3 on the night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The outfielder was lucky to escape the incident unharmed after what looked like a serious collision at the Dodger Stadium fence. He was moving at such a fast pace that he actually went right through the outfield wall.

According to a recent article in the New York Post, The Yankees captain gave his views on the spectacular catch after the game:

"I think the fence got most of it. If it was a solid wall, we might be [telling] a different story," said Judge.

"AARON JUDGE, WHAT A GRAB!" - FOX Sports: MLB

Judge is mainly known for his ability to hit, but many forget that he is an extremely gifted fielder. Judge has evolved into one of the game's top outfielders over the last few seasons. It is a side of his game he has consciously worked to improve and his physique, height and ability to cover ground make him a valuable defensive asset.

Aaron Judge has been in exceptional form to start the 2023 season

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees bats during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

Aside from his masterful catch (which shifted the momentum in favor of the Yankees), the powerful slugger chipped in with some offense as well.

The 2022 American League MVP finished 1-3 with a home run, a run and a RBI against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was his fifth home run in the last six games. He has recorded seven hits, seven RBIs and eight runs over that strech.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks AARON JUDGE WITH A BULLET HOME RUN! AARON JUDGE WITH A BULLET HOME RUN! https://t.co/SBnt56D6rv

Overall, Judge has 19 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 51 hits on the season. He is slashing .291/.404/.674 and leads the roster in several offensive categories.

The New York Yankees will look to Judge to lead the charge after a sluggish start to the season. After a strong May, they now trail the Tampa Bay Rays by only six games. If Judge can keep up his fine form on the offensive and defensive front, the Yankees could be serious contenders this season.

Poll : 0 votes