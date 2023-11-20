New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's storied career has one more cornerstone ticked.

His alma mater, Fresno State, retired the five-time All-Star's No. 29 jersey in front of Bulldogs fans and former players on Sunday. The California State University honored one of its own. Judge, too, gave the credit to the university and reckons the college played a big part in where he is.

"It is an incredible and humbling honor having my number retired at Fresno State," said Judge. "I'm excited to come back and enjoy the moment with so many coaches, teammates, and alumni that made this possible." (via Fox Sports).

Judge's jersey was also retired alongside that of his previous Fresno State coach, Mike Batesole. According to the university, Judge's and Batesole's jerseys will be the 12th and 13th retired numbers in Fresno State baseball history.

The Yankees captain spent three seasons with the Bulldogs, from 2011 to 2013, before being drafted. He credited his success to the college during his speech, contributing to its development.

"In baseball and in life, it's a team game. It's always a team game," Judge said.

"I think just those lessons about how to handle that really prepared me for once I got to New York, where you're playing in a game of failure, you're going to have good days, and you're going to have bad days."

He also compared Fresno State's winning culture and taking it to the Yankees clubhouse.

"If you focus it on the team, how we can improve, just having that reassurance and learning those lessons here just allowed me to take that to New York and with the Yankees, the cultures just align perfectly—what the Yankees are all about, about winning, the team, about tradition—that's everything I learned here at Fresno State," continued Judge.

He added about the long-lasting memories he created during his time at the clubhouse.

"The memories I made here are something I carry with me, on the field and off. These were pivotal years in my life and these lessons I learned at Fresno State.

"I continue to carry them with me and use them as motivation to continue to be better and the best I can be," said Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge's time at Fresno State

Aaron Judge was selected a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American as a Bulldog in 2011, as well as the WAC Freshman of the Year as the starting center fielder.

Judge became the first Diamond Dog to win the TD Ameritrade College Baseball Home Run Derby in 2012, launching 16 home runs over the course of three rounds.

Moreover, Aaron Judge also won the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award for his community involvement and positive contributions off the field.

