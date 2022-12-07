Aaron Judge Contract: Breaking down the AL Home Run King's 9-year deal

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was always going to be the biggest question mark for his team this offseason. Now, the Bronx Bombers have finally nailed down the 2022 home run champ with a massive deal.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees ‍⚖️ AARON JUDGE IS STAYING IN NEW YORK!‍⚖️ AARON JUDGE IS STAYING IN NEW YORK! 👨‍⚖️ https://t.co/KLUmQNdACt

"AARON JUDGE IS STAYING IN NEW YORK!" - @ Yankees Videos

Aaron Judge not only hit the most home runs of any player in 2022, but with his 62 dingers, he broke the widely accepted record of home runs in a single season. His 62nd home run came in the last series of the year against the Texas Rangers and broke the previously held record of 61, hit by Roger Maris in 1961.

After the Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the NLCS, questions began to swirl about the future of big #99. His 1-year contract worth $19 million was up, and Yankees fans were wondering if he would stay.

Many teams were interested in picking up Judge. The most notable contender was the San Francisco Giants, who reportedly held meetings with Judge to try to convince him to make the move to the Bay Area. Judge was born and raised in Linden, California, about 100 miles east of San Francisco.

Although it looked as though Judge may be heading west, the prospective deal with the Giants eventually fell through.

On November 8th, the Yankees extended a 1-year Qualifying Offer worth $19.65 million. But it was clear that Judge was thinking long term, as he did not show much interest in another 1-year commitment to the Yankees.

MLB @MLB



Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider All. Rise.Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider @jonmorosi All. Rise.Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider @jonmorosi. https://t.co/5xxG6cmjGP

"All. Rise. Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider @ Jon Morosi" - @ MLB

On December 7th, the Yankees and Judge reached an agreement on a nine-year contract worth $360 million over that time. He is now the highest-paid position player in history. Judge's annual contract is worth $40 million, breaking Mike Trout's previous record of $35.54 million from the Los Angeles Angels.

Aaron Judge is the past, present, and future of the Yankees

At the age of 31, Judge has plenty of good hitting left in him. This is why the contract makes sense. Judge drives ticket sales and is possibly the most famous baseball player in the world right now. If he can stay healthy, which he probably can, the Yankees have punched their golden ticket with this signing.

