"Aaron Judge deal Yankees signed might not age well" - Ex-Mets pitcher believes Juan Soto is a bigger long-term investment

With the 2024 MLB season awards in the books, Juan Soto's free agency has become the talking point of the offseason. Speculation around Soto's potential next team started the day he lost the World Series with the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers last month.

The Yankees are one of the potential suitors for the Dominican star who impressed in his one season in pinstripes this year. However, the New York Mets are believed to be one of the biggest players in Soto's free agency with Steve Cohen expected to break the bank for the All-Star outfielder.

While the Bronx Bombers have the payroll to challenge Cohen's pursuit of Soto, former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins feels the team's franchise record deal for captain Aaron Judge might hinder them.

"Hide under a rock," Blevins said (2:14) on SNY's "Baseball Night in NY" on the Yankees failing to bring back Soto.

The ex-pitcher turned analyst highlighted Judge's nine-year, $360 million contract he signed with the Yankees in 2022, when he was already 30. However, Juan Soto, who is already one of the best hitters in the game, turned 26 in October.

He continued:

"Juan Soto is the cream of the crop for a reason. That Judge deal they signed, he is one of the best hitters in the game if not the best, that not might age well because of how old he was when he came into the marker. 26-year-old Juan Soto, you can sign him and not only expect him to be the guy he is, but he might even get better."

Blevins also pointed out the outrage the Yankees front office will face from the fans if they let the Mets sign Soto after his stellar season with the Bronx Bombers.

"This is a guy you go after. He has already been in pinstripes, the Yankees need to sign him and if they failed to sign him, your gonna have a revolution on the part of the fans and for good reason because they have already seen what he looks like in pinstripes. If he goes cross town to Queens, I'd enjoy it but those Yankees fans won't," Blevins concluded.

Aaron Judge beats former teammate Juan Soto for second AL MVP title

Aaron Judge was announced the unanimous AL MVP winner bybthe BBWAA on Thursday. The Yankees captain swept the floor with all 30 first-place votes while Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had all 30 second-place votes.

Judge's former Yankees teammate, Juan Soto, who had a career-best season in pinstripes, finished third in the rankings. Following his second AL MVP win, Judge gave a shoutout to the other two finalists.

"Yeah. First, I just want to give a quick shoutout to Bobby Witt and my buddy Juan for the incredible seasons they had," Judge said on MLB Network. "It was just amazing to watch. I got to see Juan up close and personal all season long, and man, he's the best in the game for a reason."

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees can reunite Aaron Judge with Juan Soto in the outfield as the Dominican slugger's free agency starts becoming the focal point of the offseason.

