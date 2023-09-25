Aaron Judge confirmed that he plans to be on the field for the rest of the New York Yankees games despite having lost any chances of making it to the postseason. The team was eliminated from the playoffs race after their loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Aaron Judge has missed almost one-third of the regular season in 2023 due to a right toe ligament tear that he sustained in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in early June. He was earlier put on the 10-day IL due to a hamstring injury he suffered in May.

The captain's absence contributed a lot to the Yanks being unable to manage a string of wins. They currently have a 78-77 record and will miss the postseason for the first time in seven years.

After their elimination, the Bombers are expected to bring in different players into the lineup and rest some of their regulars. But Aaron Judge explained his decision to stay in the side and play out the season.

“I’m planning on being out there,” Judge said in an interaction. “There was talks of stuff getting shut down, but I gotta be out there. A leader on this team, especially with these young guys we got coming up, you gotta show them that you gotta post even if you’re not feeling good, not feeling great. You gotta be out there every single day for your teammates. So yeah, I’m going to be out there.”

Aaron Judge might avoid toe surgery altogether

When Judge returned at the end of July, he was not playing at his 100% fitness. The New York management explained that he was back in the lineup because his play time wouldn't have any drastic effects on the outfielder's injury.

Looking at Judge's fitness over the last few months, some rest during the offseason should be enough to battle any persistent problems in his right toe. He has played 50 out of the 55 games since his return.