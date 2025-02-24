Aaron Judge draws 2-word praise from Luis Gil in Yankees dugout moment

Aaron Judge is one of the most beloved and respected players across Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees slugger has been one of the most prolific home run hitters since he joined the league back in 2016. He has become the face of baseball in New York, continually leaving fans impressed by his raw power and ability to hit nearly every pitch over the fence.

Since his debut, Judge has won the American League MVP Award twice whole also helping the New York Yankees reach the World Series last season. Aaron Judge is not only popular among fans but also his own teammates who are sure to give him a shoutout whenever they have the opportunity.

Luis Gil shared a photo of an exchange with himself and Aaron Judge on his Instagram story (Photo Source: IMAGN / @thegil81)

One such shoutout came on Monday when 2024 American League Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil took to Instagram to give props to his Yankees teammate. While Gil likely has plenty to say about Aaron Judge, the young pitcher kept it simple. Gil shared a photo of himself and Judge sharing an exchange in the team's dugout with words getting straight to the point.

"Respect Captain," Gil wrote on his Instagram story.

The 26-year-old pitcher has emerged as a proven talent at the Major League level and should continue to hold a pivotal role in the New York Yankees pitching rotation. If the Bronx Bombers are looking to get over the hump this upcoming season and bring a title back home, both Gil and Judge will play key roles along the way to success.

Last season, Gil impressed in his rookie campaign, posting a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts over 151.2 innings of work. Gil's step forward has provided the Yankees with additional firepower in the rotation, something that has not always been the case throughout Aaron Judge's career with the team. It will be exciting to see how far they can go in 2025 if the team can remain healthy.

Aaron Judge says the New York Yankees are extra motivated coming into the 2025 season

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees fell short of their goal in 2024, however, according to the hard-hitting outfielder, the team is more motivated than ever to succeed this upcoming campaign. After dropping the World Series 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees know what it takes to get to the title matchup and are locked in to make it yet again.

During a press conference, Judge addressed the media, saying that the team is "hungrier" than ever to reach their goals this season. After notable additions such as Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Devin Williams, they might have the reinforcements to help them reach their goal.

