Aaron Judge dropping the ball vs. Padres gives fans World Series Game 5 flashbacks

Aaron Judge’s error in the game against the San Diego Padres brings back unwanted memories for fans. He dropped the ball after Martin Maldonado struck hard in the 5th inning.

Judge fumbling to catch the ball gave fans flashbacks to World Series Game 5. His mistake, compounded by several team errors, led to the Yankees' loss. In the 2024 World Series, Aaron Judge dropped a fly ball off Tommy Edman in the top of the 5th inning.

It significantly impacted the team’s overall performance, allowing the Los Angeles Dodgers to turn their 5-0 deficit into a 5-5 tie. This single misstep followed multiple others, including Gerrit Cole’s failure to cover first base on Mookie Betts' grounder to Anthony Rizzo.

“I think falling short in the World Series will stick with me til the day I die, probably,” Aaron Judge on his error.

“Just like every other loss, those things don’t go away. They’re battle scars along the way. Hopefully when my career is over, we’ve got a lot of battle scars, but also a lot of victories, too.”

However, the nightmare for Yankees fans did not end there. Anthony Volpe committed a throwing error, further giving LA the opportunity to excel. Ultimately, the Dodgers clinched the championship with a 7-6 victory in Game 5 at the Bronx.

This recent error by Judge in the game against the Padres prompted fans to recall the Game 5 nightmare.

“The memories I never wanted,” @BarnHasSpoken2 commented.

“Déjà vu,” one fan said.

Some noted the eerie similarity between both game errors, with Judge involved in the 5th inning.

“OH MY STARS ITS GAME 5 ALL OVER AGAIN,” another fan noted.

“Reminds me of something,” another fan said.

“Damn, is it October already,” a fan commented.

“Flashbacks of Game 5,” another noted.

“Got legitimate PTSD when this happened,” one more fan added.

Aaron Judge joins exclusive club in MLB with 12 HR in 2025

Aaron Judge [Source: Imagn]

Aaron Judge had a dominant start to the 2025 season. On Tuesday, he blasted his 12th homer of the season in the Yankees' 12-3 win over the Padres.

He is now tied for the most home runs in MLB this season with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (12) and Philadelphia Phillies hitter Kyle Schwarber (12). He currently leads MLB with a batting average of .412, .772 slugging percentage, and an OPS of 1.275.

