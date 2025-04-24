Aaron Judge drops 2-word reaction to $15M Tigers star's look

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has made a strong start to the 2025 MLB season. While the reigning American League MVP is putting up incredible numbers at the plate, he has also got eyes on his former teammates.
Former Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, who represented the Bronx Bombers for almost seven years, became a free agent after the team's World Series loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.
Torres, a two-time All-Star with the Yankees, signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers in the offseason. He posted pictures on Instagram from the Tigers' 6-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Judge dropped a two-word reaction to the post, asking about Torres' eye block.
"Eye black?"
Torres replied to the Yankees captain:
"Like the old days."
Notably, Aaron Judge also wears an eye block during his plate appearances. Other MLB players also commented on the post, including former Yankees pitcher Michael King, now with the Padres.
Volpe's Venezuelan teammate and former Yankees teammate Oswaldo Cabrera also commented on the Instagram post. The All-Star second baseman's Tigers teammate Max Clark was among the players reacting to the post.
Aaron Judge continues strong start to Yankees' 2025 season
While Aaron Judge is known for his remarkable home run tallies over the last few years, the Yankees captain has been an all-round offensive machine this season.
Judge is slashing .415/.513/.734 with seven home runs and an MLB-leading 26 RBIs, tied with Pete Alonso. The two-time AL MVP is leading the offensive charts in several categories a stark contrast to his .191 in 25 games last April.
“It’s baseball, you’re going to have that,” Judge said on Wednesday. “You guys could be talking to me when I'm having a tough month and I'd be saying the same thing. It’s all about keeping things simple. I wanted to have a better April than last year.”
After going 4-for-4 in a 3-2 loss against the Guardians on Tuesday,. Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 on Wednesday with an RBI triple to help the Yankees to a 5-1 win, avoiding a series sweep against the AL rivals.