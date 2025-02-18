Aaron Judge drops 4-word reaction to Yankees superstar becoming 2025 Topps Series One cover athlete

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has been named the 2025 Topps Series One cover athlete. The year has started on a high for the 32-year-old, from celebrating the birth of his daughter to earning this prestigious honor.

Ad

Last month, Topps announced the news of Judge’s achievement, sharing his reaction to being selected as the Series One cover athlete for the first time in his career. Before revealing the cover to the six-time All-Star, last year’s Series One cover athlete, Ronald Acuna Jr., congratulated him, saying:

“Aaron I am happy to be able to pass the honor of being on the cover of topps series number 1 and now let’s see the larger than life cover”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Aaron Judge appeared visibly excited about the achievement in the clip. On Monday, he took to social media to react to his Topps Series One cover, sharing a picture featuring Topps card boxes, including "Topps One," "Bowman U," and "Topps Diamond Icons," with the caption:

“Are we starting this @topps ???”

(Credits: Instagram/@thejudge44)

While this marks Judge’s first time on the front cover of Topps Series One, his association with the company goes back years. He was previously featured in the Topps Heritage series and, in 2023, appeared on the cover of Topps Series Two.

Ad

Aaron Judge reveals his source of motivation for the upcoming MLB seasons

On January 27, Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha, welcomed their daughter, Nora Rose Judge. The new father is overjoyed and highly motivated by her arrival, explaining (via AP News):

“Having the chance to have her grow up and watch me do what I love, if there’s any way I can inspire her through playing this game to do something special, that’s that’s going to be pretty cool.”

Ad

“I’m getting older. I don’t want to be the old man here in a couple of years, so I got to stay on top of my game. So she’s definitely going to motivate me, definitely keep me on my toes and it’s going to be a fun couple of years, that’s for sure,” Judge added.

Judge had a stellar season last year with the Yankees, earning multiple accolades, including his second AL MVP award, his second AL Hank Aaron Award, and his fourth Silver Slugger Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback