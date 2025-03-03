Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Cody Bellinger & other Yankees stars spill on their current TV show binges

Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Cody Bellinger and other Yankees stars have hit the ground running for the 2025 spring training in Florida. The Yanks are 4-4 in nine spring league games, with a tie game against the Phillies in Feb 27. The players are currently training and playing their home games at the George M. Steinbrenner field in Tanpa, Florida.

The Yankees media a fun-filled "Question of the Day" event with the ballplayers during their training session on Sunday afternoon. The media personnel asked the players about their current TV show binges. Many players, including captain Aaron Judge, ace Gerrit Cole, new signess Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, replied to the question.

Some of the replies by the Bronx Bombers players were as follows:

"Most recent binge watch has to be.. Oh, Chernobyl, the mini series," said Spencer Jones.

"Yellowstone," said Max Fried.

"You know, I don't usually choose the TV shows in my household. So, Bluey," said Carlos Rodon.

"White Lotus," said Ben Rice.

"Night Agent," said J.C. Escarra.

"I watch a lot of anime," said Jason Dominguez.

"How I met your mother," said Trent Grisham.

"Probably Game of Thrones," said Cam Schlittler.

"I'm watching Traitors right now," said Clayton Beeter.

"Traitors," said Will Warren.

Some more replies by superstar Yankees ballplayers were as follows:

"Usually every year, I watch New Girl with my wife. All comedy shows though, I'll watch. TBBT, The Office, Parks and Rec, all those funny shows, " said Paul Goldschmidt

"Oh my god, Friends," said Carlos Carrasco.

"Ohh.. Lioness," said Cody Bellinger.

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars," said Austin Wells.

"The Mr. Beast series," said Luke Weaver.

"Severance," said Andrew Velazquez.

"Designated Survivor," said Anthony Volpe.

"The Penguin," said Gerrit Cole.

"The Lincoln Lawyer," said Mark Leiter Jr.

"Landman," said Aaron Judge.

"The Madness," said Marcus Stroman.

"Brooklyn Nine-nine right now," said JT Brubaker.

Take a look at the complete video post here:

Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and other Yankees stars attempted a fun little writing practice

On Feb 25, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger and several of their teammates attempted a fun little writing task, which had them attempt to write 'Yankees' in cursive.

Almost all the players who turned up for the spring training session took a shot at the activity and wrote their versions of the ballclub's name in cursive.

Take a look at the fun-filled video here:

The Bombers play their next spring league game agaisnt the Pirates on Monday.

