Aaron Judge gets honest about reconnecting with Juan Soto despite a failed first attempt

New York Yankees MVP Aaron Judge has revealed that he has reconnected with former teammate Juan Soto despite not having much luck the first time he tried.

Judge, talking to the media at the Yankees’ spring training facility in Florida, talked about wanting to catch up with his former teammate. However, the changes in Soto’s life since signing a massive $765 million contract made it challenging to communicate immediately following the move.

SNY quoted Aaron Judge speaking during a press conference on Feb. 17:

“Yeah, I tried to. He got a different number, though. You know, some texts were going through. We chitchat a little bit and caught up.”

Judge and Soto were part of a powerful one-two punch for the Yankees in 2024. The duo combined for 99 home runs. Now, Soto will take his powerful bat across town while Judge will be looking at 60 home runs for the second time in his Big-League career.

Soto and Judge will have a chance to reconnect as the Mets play the Yankees in a three-game set in mid-May. The two clubs will meet again in early July in a two-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge hungrier than ever this season

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees enter the 2025 season looking to win their first World Series championship since 2009. Judge and the Yanks got close last season, but ultimately fell to the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

With a new season now beginning, Judge is more determined than ever to get back to the Fall Classic. According to Bleacher Report, Judge is:

“Definitely coming in hungry, if not hungrier, than years past.”

The comments underscore how much Judge and teammates want to win a World Series. With the Yankees going on two decades without a championship, fans and the media have questions about just how much the Yankees are committed to winning.

The AL MVP also stated that it’s “going to be exciting” to see how well new additions like Paul Goldschmidt, Max Fried and Cody Bellinger will contribute to the team. While losing Juan Soto stung, it won’t be the end of the road for the uber-talented Yankees team.

With the way things have shaped up this offseason, the Yankees and Dodgers could be on a collision course for a rematch of last year’s World Series.

If that’s the case, Judge and Yankees hope to come out victorious. In the meantime, the Bronx Bombers are getting set to begin a new quest for the AL pennant.

