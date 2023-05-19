New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge starred again as the Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 to win the series on Thursday. Judge has been in great form since his return from the injury list and the Yankees look like a different team with him playing. Manager Aaron Boone was full of praise for his team's captain after the game.

Aaron Judge has been in great form for the Yankees since his return from injury. He was placed on the injury list last month after feeling a strain on his hip. The Yankees struggled without him but the captain returned to action soon to lead his team to winning ways. He was star again in the final game of the series against the Blue Jays as the Yankees recorded their third win to take the series.

Judge started the scoring on Thursday with a huge two-run homer off Jose Berrios in the first inning to give the Yankees an early lead. It marked 32 home runs for Judge against the Blue Jays, the most managed by any Yankee against the Toronto team in their history. Manager Aaron Boone showered praise on the captain and called his performance "MVP-ish" after the game.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees move up the AL East table

Jsut a few weeks back the New York Yankees found themselves at the bottom of the AL East table with no end to their struggles. However, after a putting together a string of wins with the help of captain Aaron Judge, they are now slowly making their way up the table.

They have moved above the Red Sox and have recorded more wins than the Blue Jays, though the trail the Toronto team in terms of winning percentage. Next up for the Yankees is a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, where they will hope to continue their winning ways.

