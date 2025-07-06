Aaron Judge gives his plan for Yankees to turn things around after 6-game losing streak

It's all going South for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees as the Bronx Bombers fell to a sixth consecutive loss after a 12-6 humbling by the New York Mets on Saturday.

Ad

While the offense struggled in June, it's the pitching that has started to let down the team in recent weeks. Saturday's loss meant that the Yankees had lost six games on the trot for the second time this season, their worst run of results this year.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who went hitless in the decisive matchup, reflected on the loss and shared what the team needs to do to turn things around.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just got to play better," Judge said after the game. That's what it comes down to, the fundamentals. Make routine play look routine, the little things, that's what it comes down to."

Despite the recent run of results that have seen the Yankees concede the top spot in the AL East to the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge remains confident in the team's ability.

Ad

"Every good team goes through a couple of bumps in the road,” Judge said. “We can’t let it alter what our ultimate goal is. We’ve got to keep moving forward and clean some things up.”

Aaron Judge acknowledged Yankees' fighting despite sixth consecutive loss

The Yankees were behind in the game from the first inning as Carlos Rodon conceded a grand slam to start the game. Although the Yankees made it 7-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Mets extinguished any chances of a late comeback by the Yankees by scoring four runs in the seventh.

Ad

“The boys were fighting back,” Judge said. “We were clawing back all game.”

The Yankees pitching staff has conceded 50 earned runs during the six-game losing streak and manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the need to prevent leaking runs.

“We’ve just got to prevent runs better,” Boone said. “That’s what has hurt us this week. We’re swinging the bat, we’re putting some points on the board. But it’s been a tough week for us slowing down some offenses.”

The loss could've been much worse for the Yankees as Aaron Judge took a throw to his face from teammate Anthony Volpe during the fourth inning. Thankfully, the two-time AL MVP avoided any major injury and played the rest of the game with a bandage under his right eye.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More