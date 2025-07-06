Aaron Judge gives his plan for Yankees to turn things around after 6-game losing streak

It's all going South for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees as the Bronx Bombers fell to a sixth consecutive loss after a 12-6 humbling by the New York Mets on Saturday.
While the offense struggled in June, it's the pitching that has started to let down the team in recent weeks. Saturday's loss meant that the Yankees had lost six games on the trot for the second time this season, their worst run of results this year.
Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who went hitless in the decisive matchup, reflected on the loss and shared what the team needs to do to turn things around.
"Just got to play better," Judge said after the game. That's what it comes down to, the fundamentals. Make routine play look routine, the little things, that's what it comes down to."
Despite the recent run of results that have seen the Yankees concede the top spot in the AL East to the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge remains confident in the team's ability.
"Every good team goes through a couple of bumps in the road,” Judge said. “We can’t let it alter what our ultimate goal is. We’ve got to keep moving forward and clean some things up.”
Aaron Judge acknowledged Yankees' fighting despite sixth consecutive loss
The Yankees were behind in the game from the first inning as Carlos Rodon conceded a grand slam to start the game. Although the Yankees made it 7-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Mets extinguished any chances of a late comeback by the Yankees by scoring four runs in the seventh.
“The boys were fighting back,” Judge said. “We were clawing back all game.”
The Yankees pitching staff has conceded 50 earned runs during the six-game losing streak and manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the need to prevent leaking runs.
“We’ve just got to prevent runs better,” Boone said. “That’s what has hurt us this week. We’re swinging the bat, we’re putting some points on the board. But it’s been a tough week for us slowing down some offenses.”
The loss could've been much worse for the Yankees as Aaron Judge took a throw to his face from teammate Anthony Volpe during the fourth inning. Thankfully, the two-time AL MVP avoided any major injury and played the rest of the game with a bandage under his right eye.