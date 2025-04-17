Aaron Judge highlights Yankees' newest star's breathtaking catch to sweep Royals 

A Cody Bellinger special has his captain, Aaron Judge, swooning over it.

The New York Yankees completed their three-game series sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday with a 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium. In the ninth inning, the Royals were this close to avoiding getting swept or at least tying the game.

Royals slugger MJ Melendez put the ball in the air to right field, making the runner on second base interested. Bellinger, who was traded to the Yankees in the offseason, was able to get there with full extension to make a spectacular catch.

Soon after, the Yankees posted the highlight reel of the same with the caption:

"Saved by the Belli."

Aaron Judge reposted this on his Instagram story, admiring Bellinger's efforts in an important win, which sees the Yankees improve to 11-7.

Judge's Instagram story (Source: @thejudge44/Instagram)

After the game, Judge, who hit a home run in the win, praised the outfielder.

“There is a reason he’s got gold in his glove to be able to make that catch, especially in a big moment like that — game on the line with a runner on second base,” Judge said via NYPost.com of the play from the 2019 Gold Glove winner. “And to lay out there, extended out for the team, that was pretty impressive.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also puts his hands up in admiration of a spectacular play under pressure.

“Great play, I mean he’s such a good athlete. He’s so good wherever you put him,” Boone said. “Kind of started stumbling but still was kinda able to maintain his balance enough to make a great one there. Really gritty win today.”

Cody Bellinger talks about game-winning grab

Cody Bellinger arrived earlier than his Yankees teammates for Wednesday night's game against the Royals at Yankee Stadium. He was there to practice with hitting coach James Rowson.

It turned out to be a good day for the Bellinger, who went 1-for-4, including an RBI double in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. This was, of course, followed by the breathtaking ninth-inning grab, which he talked about postgame.

“Definitely was anticipating the ball being hit with the matchup,” Bellinger said. “I didn’t know if it was going to be a ground ball or fly ball, but I was just anticipating the ball. And wherever it was, I just wanted to make the best first jump.

"I had a little awkward second step there and [my] head was bobbing a little too much. But, I had a good beat on it and I saw the way the ball was going so I was just glad I was able to catch it and get the win," he added.

The Yankees will be hoping for such stellar defense from Bellinger on a nightly basis as the Bronx Bombers aim to get on a winning momentum.

