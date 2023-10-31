Yankees captain Aaron Judge has claimed that some big changes might be underway for his team. After the disastrous campaign this year, many are saying that some changes occur from within.

Despite coming into the 2023 MLB season as real favorites, the New York Yankees never came through. By the dying days of September, the team was in grave danger of garnering their first last-place finish in the AL East since 1990s.

"Aaron Judge just smashed his 30th home run of the season and the 250th of his career!: - MLB

Many factors contributed to the Yankees' performance, which was far poorer than any major pundit had anticipated. The team went from owning the highest home run number in MLB in 2022 to owning the second-worst batting average, at just .228 for the team 2023.

Of all the causations, injuries played a very significant role. Judge himself, was sidelined with a toe injury after completing a highlight-reel catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4.

While Judge himself had nowhere near the success that he enjoyed in 2022, the 6-foot-7 slugger was recognized nonetheless. On account of his ALL RISE organization, the 31-year old was named winner of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, a prize given to players who demonstrate outstanding philanthropic deeds and endeavors.

"Yankees captain Aaron Judge says the Yankees still are working on some changes this off-season. "It could mean "a lot of different things, philosophies, players, coaches. We haven't made it to the big dance in quite a few years, so we got some work to do.'' - Bob Nightengale

At the press conference associated with the honor, Judge made hints based around potential changes that might be made ahead of the 2024 season. Judge conceded that "changes" have to happen within the Yankees, and named everything from coaching to philosophy as potential foundations.

Nevertheless, the core of the New York Yankees does not look maleable. With aces like Gerrit Cole and power hitters like Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees cannot afford to deviate very much from what fans have seen for each of the last two seasons.

Yankees fans might have to wait a few more years for an Aaron Judge World Series

Further on in his statement, Aaron Judge rightly claimed that his team had not "been to the big dance in years", making reference to the World Series. In truth, the Yankees have had many chances to advance to the Fall Classic since 2017, but they have shown an inability to get past the Houston Astros.

The Texas Rangers are the team who have finally slain the dragon of the AL West, and they may be on the cusp of their first-ever World Series.