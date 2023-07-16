Aaron Judge injury update: Latest on the Yankees superstar's recovery timeline and possible return date

An MLB analyst has shed some light on the status of Aaron Judge. The tall outfielder has not played in a game since early June. With the Yankees staring down an even more dire second-half of the season, his legions of fans are desperate for any news at all.

According to CBS Sports insider Jim Bowden, Yankees GM Brian Cashman shared an important status update on Judge. According to Cashman, Judge is "moving in the right direction", however, the club's top decision-maker did not suggest any time frame for a possible return.

Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 @JimBowdenGM Brian Cashman #Yankees GM just told us that he thinks Aaron Judge is moving in the right direction hitting is going well, he's running...will get a better idea after this road trip...he is responding well and it's encouraging

On June 4, New York Yankees fans saw their jaws collectively drop after Aaron Judge made an outstanding catch in right field. The Yankees captain smashed through an outfield gate as he robbed slugger Los Angeles Dodgers slugger JD Martinez of extra bases in LA.

While the play instantly became a highlight-worthy sequence, many were concerned with Judge's welfare. The 6-foot-7 star hit 62 home runs to set the single season record in the category last season, it is hard to understate his importance to the Yankees lineup.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ AARON JUDGE MAKES THE CATCH AND ALMOST TAKES THE DOOR WITH HIM

Although Aaron Judge originally looked to be alriight on the play, subsequent scans confirmed Yankees' fans worst nightmares. The team's captain had suffered a broken toe.

Later, refusals by Yankees manager Aaron Boone to give a guarantee that Judge would be back by the end of the season sent fans into a panic. Many fans took direct aim at Cashman for the organization's perceived dishonesty, citing 2022 San Francisco Giants ace Carlos Rodon, who failed to make the Opening Day roster with "day to day" issues, despite remaining on the IL until July.

Yankees without Aaron Judge are a different club

The stark offensive differences between the team with and without Judge in the lineup have been noted extensively. The team continues to score nearly half as much when he does not play. While these signs of improvement are encouraging, Cashman might want to practice being more nuanced with fans when granting updates on this very important issue to the welfare of the entire franchise.

