Aaron Judge Injury Update: Yankees captain ‘feeling great’ after MRI, hopeful for Opening Day start

While there are some other issues facing the team, Aaron Judge's latest injury update should bring a small sigh of relief. The slugger recently went in for an MRI on his abs after being described by manager Aaron Boone as "mid-spring beat up", which sent fans into a panic. The MRI was negative and Judge is reportedly coming back very soon.

Per Bryan Hoch, he said:

“Like I’ve told you guys, there’s no rush. We’re feeling great, though. If this is the regular season, I’m definitely in there right now. Our goal is March 28.”

Aaron Judge has had injury struggles frequently, including last year. He missed over two months of the season, mostly due to an injured toe he suffered on a game-saving catch at Dodger Stadium.

The New York Yankees have been hammered by injuries lately. The last few seasons, a key contributor has gone down for them for a significant period of time almost every year.

Aaron Judge injury update brings positive news

The New York Yankees didn't avoid that injury fate entirely as Gerrit Cole is expected to miss about two months, but Aaron Judge, their best offensive player and the captain, would be playing now if it were the regular season. It's not, so he's being cautious, but he's feeling good about his health.

The Yankees are not playing any meaningful games until March 28th, which is when Judge expects to be back by. He has said that he'd be playing if it were after that date.

Aaron Judge avoided major injury issues this time

Considering how injury-prone Judge has been at times and how they've already lost their best pitcher for the foreseeable future, it's not unreasonable for them to be overly cautious. This is a team aiming to reverse their fortunes and win another World Series.

They went all in on adding Juan Soto, who could be a one-year rental. They wouldn't want to waste that year by being unable to pair Judge with him and give their lineup a legitimate one-two punch that opposing pitchers would be very wary of.

