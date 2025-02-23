"Aaron Judge is just different" - Yankees captain's teammate reveals what he learned after losing to him in Home Run Derby

Aaron Judge is the captain of the New York Yankees and is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. The Yankees advanced to the World Series a year ago and it was a season in which Aaron Judge was named MVP of the American League for the second time.

There have been some roster changes this offseason, but the Yankees should still be competitive with new pieces. Former MVP Cody Bellinger is one of the new players and he is excited to play with Aaron Judge this season. Bellinger sat down with Steve Serby of the New York Post in a piece posted on Saturday and spoke about his thoughts when going against Aaron Judge during the 2017 Home Run Derby.

"That I had no chance of winning," said Bellinger when asked about what he learned against Judge. "It was awesome, it was a great experience. I mean, he’s just different. He’s different." -Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger was also asked about the aura and history of the New York Yankees, something that Judge has helped to contribute to.

"When you put on the uniform and you see the logo walking around, you can feel the history, you feel the energy. When you put on the uniform you just feel what all the great players felt, and it’s a special, special feeling."

Bellinger has a deep knowledge of the history of the New York Yankees as his father, Clay, helped win the team two World Series (1999 and 2000). The Yankees are counting on Cody Bellinger to provide some protection to Judge in the lineup.

Aaron Judge expesses excitement about playing with Cody Bellinger, other new teammates

The New York Yankees were unable to re-sign Juan Soto this offseason, taking away some protection for Aaron Judge in the lineup. New York was still aggressive and Judge is excited about some of his new teammates, including Cody Bellinger.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Judge mentioned several players when asked about the new roster.

“It's exciting. A lot of different pieces that have come in," Judge said. "We start with Bellinger, a guy that can play three, four, five, six different positions for us, play all over the field."

"A guy like (Paul) Goldschmidt, who's been one of the top 10 hitters in the game for the past 10 years. It's been impressive to watch. He's going to bring a different side of the game to us at first base. He's a guy that can run the bases well as well," he added.

All of the new players will face extreme expectations, but Judge will try his best to make them comfortable on the field.

