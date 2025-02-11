“Aaron Judge should be in the same kind of spot” – Ex-MLB slugger predicts another MVP-caliber season ahead for Yankees superstar

Aaron Judge is the reigning American League MVP, but he is going to turn 33 shortly after Opening Day. He also features in a lineup without another star of his caliber, and regression due to age and less help is fairly widely expected. However, former player Ryan Spilborghs believes the outfielder won't take a big step back.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Spilborghs said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Judge should be in the same kind of spot. The only thing I'm going to point out... he goes from center field to right field. He goes back to right field, which is going to be a little less wear and tear on the body and maybe he can get another big, massive, MVP-type season. He is a remarkable hitter."

The former MLB player also said that Judge certainly benefited from Juan Soto being in the lineup. Still, he believes the current Yankees lineup is a little bit more diverse and "a little bit better" than it was overall last season.

Judge will be back to his normal, stronger position, and he will presumably be back to his normal spot in the lineup, batting second. Those familiar spots may, in Spilborghs' eyes, be enough to combat the age and loss of Soto.

MLB announcer believes one new Yankee can help Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt in the wake of losing out on Juan Soto. Ron Darling, an MLB broadcaster and former New York Mets player, believes Bellinger will pay massive dividends for Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge will benefit from Cody Bellinger (Imagn)

Via Albat, Darling said:

"He moves Aaron Judge back to right field, instead of center, which should reduce Judge's physical wear and tear. If Bellinger is in that lineup, perhaps replacing Soto in the second spot ahead of Judge, it could be a huge year."

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner even revealed that Judge was a big reason they went after Bellinger in the first place. His ability to play high-level defense in center field or first base if needed and his left-handed bat make him an interesting addition to the lineup for 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback