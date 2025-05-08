Aaron Judge lands 3rd on MLB analysts’ Yankees GOAT rankings

The New York Yankees are the best franchise in the MLB with 27 World Series titles, and in the process, they have hosted several legendary players like Derek Jeter, Lou Gehrig and others. Another name igniting the discussion of the greatest Yankees of all time is Aaron Judge, who is having a historic season.

Ad

In 37 games and 140 plate appearances, Judge is hitting .400 along with 12 home runs, three stolen bases and 34 RBIs. He is already a two-time MVP. However, the only thing he has yet to win is a World Series.

On Wednesday, MLB Network host Greg Amsinger named his top nine Yankees players of all time. Judge found himself at No. 3 on this list, ahead of legends like Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio and even Derek Jeter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But this guy? His 162-game average is 51 home runs and 118 RBIs. He’s a two-time AL MVP. And he’s not done. Aaron Judge is the third-greatest Yankee of all time," Amsinger said of Judge.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Greg Amsinger's top nine Yankees players of all time ft. Aaron Judge, Derek Jeter and more

Greg Amsinger imagined a video game-style rating system, where the nine most dominant, talented and impactful Yankees would earn top spots based purely on individual excellence.

#9. Mariano Rivera (Closer)

652 career saves

Widely considered the greatest closer in MLB history

Dominated with essentially one pitch—the legendary cutter

Only reliever to make the list, but deservedly so

Ad

“I’m starting with a closer. Mariano Rivera is the greatest closer in the history of the game,” Amsinger said.

#8. Whitey Ford (Starting Pitcher)

2.75 career ERA across 16 seasons

Known as the Yankees’ most reliable big-game pitcher

2.71 ERA in 22 World Series starts

17-8 average season with ace consistency

“The greatest starting pitcher in Yankee history,” Amsinger said.

#7. Yogi Berra (Catcher)

3× AL MVP, 358 HRs

Consistent offensive production as a catcher

An 18-year career and a true Yankee icon

Ad

“It was hard for me to not have him at No. 6,” Amsinger said.

#6. Derek Jeter (Shortstop)

Most games, hits, and stolen bases in Yankees history

20 seasons as the face of the franchise

Beloved as "The Captain" and revered for postseason heroics

“The best player plays shortstop—Derek Jeter did that every single game,” Amsinger said.

#5. Joe DiMaggio (Outfielder)

.325 BA, .398 OBP, 34 HRs, 143 RBIs (per 162 games)

3× AL MVP and the man behind the famous 56-game hitting streak

Still one of the most graceful hitters in baseball history

Ad

"No. 5: Joe DiMaggio slid a bit, guys. OK? I love him," Amsinger said.

#4. Mickey Mantle (Outfielder)

.977 career OPS

3× MVP, 1956 Triple Crown winner

“36 homers and a .421 OBP as a 162-game average? That’s absurd,” Amsinger said.

#3. Aaron Judge (Outfielder)

2× AL MVP (including a 62-HR season)

#2. Lou Gehrig (First Baseman)

.344 BA, .474 OBP, 37 HRs, 149 RBIs (per 162)

The “Iron Horse” of Yankee history

"You can’t ever say anything critical about Lou Gehrig. There’s nothing critical to say," Amsinger said.

Ad

46 HRs, 143 RBIs, .342 BA (per 162 games)

In Amsinger’s words, he’d be a “100 rating” in a video game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More