Aaron Judge lands 3rd on MLB analysts’ Yankees GOAT rankings

The New York Yankees are the best franchise in the MLB with 27 World Series titles, and in the process, they have hosted several legendary players like Derek Jeter, Lou Gehrig and others. Another name igniting the discussion of the greatest Yankees of all time is Aaron Judge, who is having a historic season.
In 37 games and 140 plate appearances, Judge is hitting .400 along with 12 home runs, three stolen bases and 34 RBIs. He is already a two-time MVP. However, the only thing he has yet to win is a World Series.
On Wednesday, MLB Network host Greg Amsinger named his top nine Yankees players of all time. Judge found himself at No. 3 on this list, ahead of legends like Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio and even Derek Jeter.
"But this guy? His 162-game average is 51 home runs and 118 RBIs. He’s a two-time AL MVP. And he’s not done. Aaron Judge is the third-greatest Yankee of all time," Amsinger said of Judge.
Greg Amsinger's top nine Yankees players of all time ft. Aaron Judge, Derek Jeter and more
Greg Amsinger imagined a video game-style rating system, where the nine most dominant, talented and impactful Yankees would earn top spots based purely on individual excellence.
#9. Mariano Rivera (Closer)
- 652 career saves
- Widely considered the greatest closer in MLB history
- Dominated with essentially one pitch—the legendary cutter
- Only reliever to make the list, but deservedly so
“I’m starting with a closer. Mariano Rivera is the greatest closer in the history of the game,” Amsinger said.
#8. Whitey Ford (Starting Pitcher)
- 2.75 career ERA across 16 seasons
- Known as the Yankees’ most reliable big-game pitcher
- 2.71 ERA in 22 World Series starts
- 17-8 average season with ace consistency
“The greatest starting pitcher in Yankee history,” Amsinger said.
#7. Yogi Berra (Catcher)
- 3× AL MVP, 358 HRs
- Consistent offensive production as a catcher
- An 18-year career and a true Yankee icon
“It was hard for me to not have him at No. 6,” Amsinger said.
#6. Derek Jeter (Shortstop)
- Most games, hits, and stolen bases in Yankees history
- 20 seasons as the face of the franchise
- Beloved as "The Captain" and revered for postseason heroics
“The best player plays shortstop—Derek Jeter did that every single game,” Amsinger said.
#5. Joe DiMaggio (Outfielder)
- .325 BA, .398 OBP, 34 HRs, 143 RBIs (per 162 games)
- 3× AL MVP and the man behind the famous 56-game hitting streak
- Still one of the most graceful hitters in baseball history
"No. 5: Joe DiMaggio slid a bit, guys. OK? I love him," Amsinger said.
#4. Mickey Mantle (Outfielder)
- .977 career OPS
- 3× MVP, 1956 Triple Crown winner
“36 homers and a .421 OBP as a 162-game average? That’s absurd,” Amsinger said.
#3. Aaron Judge (Outfielder)
- 2× AL MVP (including a 62-HR season)
#2. Lou Gehrig (First Baseman)
- .344 BA, .474 OBP, 37 HRs, 149 RBIs (per 162)
- The “Iron Horse” of Yankee history
"You can’t ever say anything critical about Lou Gehrig. There’s nothing critical to say," Amsinger said.
#1. Babe Ruth (Outfielder)
- 46 HRs, 143 RBIs, .342 BA (per 162 games)
In Amsinger’s words, he’d be a “100 rating” in a video game.