Aaron Judge leading MLB hitter power rankings over Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani slammed by fans

MLB debuted its hitter power rankings for 2025 on Wednesday with Aaron Judge atop the leaderboard ahead of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. Fans slammed the rankings despite Judge coming off the best season of his nine-year career, posting a 10.8 WAR.

While some agreed with Judge leading the way — much like he did in 2024 after ranking first in OBP/SLG/OPS while hitting an MLB-high 58 home runs and knocking in 144 RBIs — others thought the idea of him repeating as the batting champ over other options is preposterous.

After MLB posted the rankings to X, comments came in against hailing Judge as the league's best hitter entering the season.

"Trout gonna run a train on all these clowns," one fan commented.

"Corey Seager better than all these frauds," another fan commented.

"Tucker has a bad spring and they move him to 10 😂😂," a fan said.

"No Tatis is wild," one fan wrote.

While the majority of the replies were against the rankings, there were also comments in favor of the reigning American League MVP as the bat to beat.

"Finally some common sense on display," a fan tweeted.

"Soto ＯＶＥＲＲＡＴＥＤ," one fan commented.

"Genuinely amazed they didn’t just throw Soto and Ohtani in front of Judge just to farm engagement," another fan commented.

Fans are in for another fun season evidenced by the amount of baseball-hitting talent in this list.

Sportsbooks are bullish of Shohei Ohtani outshining Aaron Judge in 2025

MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Although Aaron Judge (+400) is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to launch more home runs into the cheap seats than Shohei Ohtani (+600), it's the only stat the Yankees outfielder is favored over the Dodgers superstar.

Ohtani is 14/1 to have the most regular season hits while Judge is 50/1. The Japanese sensation is also +380 to score the most regular season runs and +550 to knock in the most RBIs. As for Judge, he's 11/1 to score the most runs and +650 to be the RBI leader.

While each player is the running favorite to win the MVP Award in their league, Ohtani likely has the more complete team around him when taking into account the injuries New York has to deal with entering the regular season.

Pitchers could have the ability to pitch around Judge if nobody else in New York's lineup steps in to pick up the slack. They won't have that same luxury when dealing with Ohtani. This could be one of the reasons why oddsmakers favor him over Judge in the betting markets.

