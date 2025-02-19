"Aaron Judge looking like it’s October" - Fans have a field day after Yankees captain strikes out against Sean Boyle in Spring Training 

After hyping Aaron Judge all season long for smashing homers every other regular season game, his downfall in the postseason left many changing their tones. In the Fall Classic battle against the LA Dodgers for the World Series, Judge struggled immensely, hitting only one home run with a .222 batting average with four hits, three RBIs and two runs scored in five games.

The criticism from fans is not going to fade away soon after seeing Judge struggle in the spring training camp as well.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner posted a video from the Yankees' Spring Training camp at Steinbrenner Field. The Yankees captain was in action against minor league pitcher Sean Boyle. The young pitcher seems to be doing well, resulting in a couple of swings and misses before finally striking out the 2024 unanimous AL MVP.

After seeing the video, fans couldn't keep quiet as they blasted Aaron Judge for not having a good at-bat:

"I mean it’s either a home run or a strike out with this guy," one fan commented.

"Judge looking like it’s Oct," another fan wrote.

"Has trouble hitting movement with the teacher an swing we saw that proof in the World Series," a fan added.

Few fans predict Doomsday for the Yankees in 2025 if Judge strikes out like this:

"Wow the season is over," another fan added.

"Judge still stuck in postseason form!" one fan said.

"He’s got some silly movement there, that second pitch danced across the plate," another fan shared.

Aaron Judge lamented his postseason form costing Yankees

Aaron Judge is a competitor. However, his at-bats just went cold when things started to matter the most last postseason.

Following a Game 2 World Series loss against the Dodgers, Judge joined former Yankees World Series champion Derek Jeter to lament his postseason struggles not helping the team.

"The expectation isn’t just to get to the World Series, it’s to win it," Judge said at the time via MLB.com. "I’ve definitely got to step up, I’ve got to do my job,” Judge said. “Guys around here are doing their job, getting on base. I’m failing them, backing them up. We’ve got to turn it around."

Everyone wants to win and so does Judge. But that's the beauty of baseball. From highs to lows from the regular season to the postseason has plagued the reputation of many stars including Clayton Kershaw. Judge seems to be joining that list if he doesn't improve.

