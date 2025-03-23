Aaron Judge ‘looks great’ as Paul Goldschmidt warns of ‘scary’ form ahead of Opening Day

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge will see a ton of expectations placed on him during the 2025 season. Despite a relatively quiet Spring Training, newly signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt believes the superstar is getting into his zone.

Judge belted his first home run of Spring Training on Saturday, and he has been having better at-bats in recent days. Goldschmidt was asked about the slugger, and he gave a glowing review to MLB reporters.

“He looks great,” Goldschmidt said. “We know him; when he gets going, it’s scary. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go on Thursday.”

Goldschmidt will be tasked with protecting Judge in the lineup once the season begins, but he could also move up in the order depending on the opponent. The All-Star first baseman knows that Judge will be scary for opponents, but he also explained his approach to getting ready for the season.

“It was kind of fun, and obviously it was a little different,” Goldschmidt said. “For me, I just try to take the same at-bat I always take. I’ve hit in a lot of different positions in my career. It’s not really different, no matter where you’re hitting. I think by the time you get in the box, you just get in there and compete, and try to have a good at-bat.”

Manager Aaron Boone is thinking about putting Goldschmidt atop the Yankees lineup at times, putting pressure on the first baseman to set the table for Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge confident in new teammates ahead of 2025 season

Aaron Judge had Juan Soto in the lineup with him for the 2024 season. While Judge knows that replacing Soto won't be easy, he is confident in some of the new teammates he has, including Paul Goldschmidt.

“Goldie can hit home runs, he can steal 20 bases," Judge said. "Along with Jazz (Chisholm), we’re more dynamic. It’s going to pay off in the long run. Maybe we’re not going to slug it out of the park like before, but we’re going to put more pressure on the pitcher with our speed and the length of our lineup.”

Judge made those comments to reporters at the beginning of Spring Training.

