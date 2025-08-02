“Aaron Judge is a lot bigger than I realized” - Yankees’ pitcher Jake Bird reflects on facing No. 99 to now being teammates 

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 02, 2025 05:56 GMT
Yankees’ pitcher Jake Bird reflects on facing No. 99 to now being teammates (Source: Getty)

Jake Bird no longer has to face New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge after Thursday's trade deadline, which saw the reliever being traded in the Bronx by the Colorado Rockies. The NL West team received prospects Roc Riggio and Ben Shields in exchange.

Bird, who is yet to make his debut for the club, was pretty excited after the trade. During an interview after the Yankees' game on Friday, he said via YES Network:

"Surprised. I was with the Rockies for so long that it didn't really set in until I got the field today, but it's awesome, it's special, and I'm really excited to be here.
"Just a lot of guys I watch, a lot of guys I try and study to learn from and stuff, and so it's cool getting to meet those guys and talk to them a little bit. Hopefully, I get to pick their brains in the next few days, and Aaron Judge is a lot bigger than I even realized."
When the former Rockies pitcher made a subtle mention about the Yankees' No. 99, the reporter asked if he was happy that he won't have to face Judge at the plate anytime soon.

"Wish I got him more than once just to test my valor a little bit, but he got me the one time I faced him, and he's a pretty good hitter, so that is a plus for me," Bird said.
Bird and Judge have faced each other once before, when the pitcher was squared up by the Yankees captain for a hit.

Jake Bird talks about his beard and conversation with Ryan McMahon before coming to Yankees

Jake Bird will have to part ways with his long beard and get accustomed to the Yankees' tradition of having a clean shave, or at least have a clean look, as per the organization's amendment to their facial hair policy starting this season.

Bird's Rockies teammate, third baseman Ryan McMahon, was also traded to the Yankees. He called Bird and helped him out in regards to shaving his beard.

"I think he called me before I even had a chance," Bird said. "I was on and off phone calls with different Rockies, different Yankees people, and he called me and told me, ‘Hey, you don't have to shave the beard, just clean it up.’ And by then, I had already decided it was going away."

Jake Bird also said that he had been growing the beard for two years, but feels okay after having shaved it off.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

