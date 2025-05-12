Aaron Judge makes feelings known on Ben Rice’s 1st career grand slam

The New York Yankees wrapped up their series against the Athletics on Sunday with a bang. Aaron Judge & Co. won the game 12-2 and Ben Rice came up with a major contribution.

In the top of the fifth inning, when the Yankees were leading the game 6-1, Rice made the best out of the bases loaded situation as he hit a grand slam off Athletics pitcher Mitch Spence. It was Rice's ninth home run of the season and the first career grand slam, with the ball sailing 398 ft. into the right field stands.

After the game, the Yankees captain was all praise for the youngster as he enjoyed the grand slam from the on-deck circle.

“Incredible," Judge said. "Benny was having some good swings — especially going back to his first swing in the first inning off Severino. He laced the ball to right field.

"He was really locked in, and to see him get some big insurance runs right there to put the game out of reach — that helped everybody relax and go out there and just do their thing. It was a big swing for Benny and also a big swing for the team.”

Rice, who is currently the leadoff hitter for the Yankees, is now hitting .260 along with nine home runs, 20 RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Offensive contribution across the board as Aaron Judge & Co. finish first leg of West Coast trip with win

The Yankees are far away from their home, but they finished the first part of their West Coast trip with a 2-1 series win over the Athletics. The Bronx Bombers outscored the A's 29-15 over the three games.

Aaron Judge drove in two runs while Paul Goldschmidt had three doubles and two RBIs in the Yankees' 12-2 win on Sunday. Oswaldo Cabrera also had a two-RBI game while Anthony Volpe and second baseman Jorbit Vivas had one RBI each.

Yankees ace Ryan Yarbrough handled the game as the starting pitcher well. He pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk while he struck out once. Yerry De Los Santos pitched three hitless innings, including two walks and one strikeout. Tyler Matzek pitched the final innings of the game.

The Yankees are next scheduled for a three-game set on the road against the Seattle Mariners before they return home to host cross-town rivals the New York Mets in the Subway Series.

