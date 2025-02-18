Aaron Judge makes feelings known about playing with Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm, Max Fried in upcoming season 

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge recently shared his thoughts on the team's roster for the upcoming 2025 season. The Yankees suffered a major blow with the loss of Juan Soto, who signed with the New York Mets.

Soto played a key role in the Yankees' success during the 2024 season. However, the Bronx Bombers have made several moves to compensate for his departure, bolstering their roster by adding versatile outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt and left-handed ace Max Fried.

During an interview with SNY TV on Monday after the club's latest Spring Training session in Tampa, Florida, Judge expressed excitement about the Yankees' revamped roster.

“It's exciting. A lot of different pieces that have come in," Judge said. "We start with Bellinger, a guy that can play three, four, five, six different positions for us, play all over the field.

A guy like Goldschmidt, who's been one of the top ten hitters in the game for the past ten years. It's been impressive to watch. He's going to bring a different side of the game to us at first base. He's a guy that can run the bases well as well," he added.

The Yankees also have infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins last year. Discussing Chisholm Jr. and the addition of Max Fried to the team, Judge added:

“Having Jazz do the same another year, who's been so dynamic for us and explosive it's just it's going to be exciting. We have a lot of different pieces some new arms, especially with Max Fried, a guy that I faced for quite a few years and I'm glad he's in pinstripes now."

Aaron Judge expresses confidence in Yankees lineup despite uncertainty about batting order

Although the coaching staff has yet to determine the team's batting order, Aaron Judge remains confident in the club's lineup.

“I'm excited about the lineup," Judge said. "I don't know how it's all going to work out who's going to bat where and all that but just up and down this lineup we got guys who have good at bats, quality at bats guys that can steal bases get on base and a lot of guys that can lead the part.”

It will be interesting to see whether the new additions, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and outfielder Cody Bellinger, can fill the void left by Juan Soto’s departure.

