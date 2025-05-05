Aaron Judge makes feelings known after Yankees drop second consecutive series

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees dropped their second consecutive game against the Tampa Bay Rays after a 7-5 defeat on Sunday. It also marked a second consecutive series loss for the American League East leaders.

The Yankees entered the three-game series against the Rays following a series defeat to AL rivals Baltimore Orioles. Although the Bronx Bombers opened the series with a 3-0 win, they lost the next two games, conceding the series.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge expressed disappointment over losing back-to-back series to their division rivals. Following the loss, Judge said:

"That's tough, a rubber match and a chance to win the series. Falling short, especially on the offensive side, is not really getting things going. We had chances, kind of, but fell short there. But guys battle to the end to get ourselves an opportunity there."

The Yankees will take on a spirited San Diego Padres team in their next series, and Judge is hoping to bounce back when they host the NL West team at Yankee Stadium.

"Time to bounce back, get ready for Sam Diego (Padres)," Judge said.

Aaron Judge reflects on Jorbit Vivas' first career hit

While it was a disappointing result for the Yankees, there were some positives for the team. Second baseman Jorbit Vivas, who was promoted to the lineup after Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury, registered his first career hit on Sunday.

With runners on base in the eighth inning, Vivas hit a two-run single, threatening a late comeback for the hosts. Although the Yankees failed to turn the game around, captain Aaron Judge was impressed with Vivas' outing.

"Just electric at-bats," Judge said of Vivas. "Great job on defense. On every swing, I feel like he's trying to take it to the bleachers, but you know, he'll take his walks.

"He can hit it to the opposite field. It's just been impressive to see him the past couple seasons in spring training and now to see him make his debut, get his first knock, that was pretty special."

Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 30 games and his hitting streak to 14 games after a double in the eighth inning. He also drove in a run off Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single.

