Aaron Judge makes honest admission about how Yankees are coping without Juan Soto

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge got candid when asked about the impact of Juan Soto's departure from the squad on Saturday. The Yankee captain then responded by admitting that nobody can replace the Dominican superstar. However, Judge also noted that the additions that the team made in the offseason will be able to carry the squad and fix the issues they encountered last year.

In Soto's lone season for the Yankees, he recorded 41 home runs with 109 RBIs. Soto also led the American League in runs scored with 128 and generated an fWAR of 7.9. This led the New York Mets to hand Soto the richest contract ever given to a sportsperson as they gave him a 15-year, $765 million deal.

"Nobody can replace Soto. He's one of a kind," said Judge (0:12-0:14)

Aaron Judge spoke to the media after the shellacking that they gave to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon. The Bombers dropped a record-setting nine home runs in the game as the match finished 20-9.

Though Soto has left the squad, Judge expressed enthusiasm with the team's new additions, such as former MVPs Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, along with elite pitchers such as Devin Williams and Max Fried.

"I think with the guys we added, we were able to fill some holes that we probably had last year. We added some more depth. You have a guy like Bellinger who you can throw at first and play the outfield positions as well. We have Paul Goldschmidt who is a professional bat from the right side." (0:15-0:40)

Aaron Judge records three-home run game as Yankees demolish Brewers

Aaron Judge's bid for another AL MVP award and home run title is off to a great start this season. The Yankee captain smacked a total of three home runs in the dominant win against the Brewers at home.

Judge opened his account in the first inning by hitting a towering solo shot off former teammate Nestor Cortes Jr. He then followed it up in the third inning with a grand slam for his second homer of the day. And finally, he hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to push his tally to three on the day. He finished the game by going 4-for-6 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and 14 total bases.

Per baseball statistician Sarah Langs, Aaron Judge is now just one game away from tying Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for the most three-run home run games in Yankee history. Judge is tied with Alex Rodriguez and Joe DiMaggio with three, while Gehrig has four.

