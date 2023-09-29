Captain Aaron Judge is contemplating some changes after the New York Yankees missed the postseason.

Judge voiced his dissatisfaction with the Yankees' performance this season, terming their season a 'failure'.

He told Randy Miller of NJ dot com that the Yankees' failed season is an eye opener:

"There are a couple of quick fixes and then there’s some other things that are going to take some tough conversations and some long talks with a lot of people in the room. I won’t get into that right now.

"I can sit here and talk about it all I want, but it’s about us sitting down and getting it figured out and getting it done. It’s going to take a lot of people. You have a season like this. It opens eyes with some people. You can mask some things by winning. This season puts us in a different light. It’s going to give us a chance to get some things right."

Aaron Judge's unprecedented contract extension inked in 2022 served as the backdrop to his disappointing season. He had won the American League MVP award the year before, signed a record-breaking, $360 million, nine-year deal.

The Yankees are fourth in the AL East, with an 81-78 record, their worst season in three decades.

Aaron Judge's rewards and recognition

Judge, a five-time MLB All-Star, received unanimous votes for the AL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and finished second in the AL Most Valuable Player that year. He won the AL Most Valuable Player Award in 2022 and established the AL record, surpassing Roger Maris' mark of 61 years.

Aaron Judge had a record-breaking rookie season in 2017 after making his MLB debut in 2016, blasting a home run in his first at-bat in the big league. He won the Home Run Derby and was selected an All-Star.

He also won the AL Player of the Month Award for June and the AL Rookie of the Month Award for April, May, June and September. He re-signed with the Yankees in 2022 on a monstrous deal and was also made the captain.