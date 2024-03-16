Aaron Judge News: Yankees All-Star set to resume on-field batting practice as MRI results dismiss injury scare

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been cleared to resume on-field batting practice, per MLB insider Bryan Hoch. The former American League MVP has been nursing some issues in the past week, including a minor oblique strain and continuous monitoring of his right toe ligaments.

"After hitting tee-and-toss yesterday, Aaron Judge is scheduled to resume on-field batting practice today, facing Andy Pettitte," Hoch posted on X Saturday morning.

A brilliant twist in Judge's return to on-field activities is that New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will be the one in charge on the mound. Last July, the lefty legend was hired by the organization as an adviser. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also announced that Pettitte will be heavily involved with the team this year.

Pettitte will suit up in the famous pinstripes, and even though he isn't officially listed as a coach or part of the in-game staff, it looks like he will be heavily utilized in terms of training and practice sessions.

Aaron Judge's toe can be a problem in 2024

Much has been publicized and said about Aaron Judge's toe injury in 2023. In a freak accident, the star outfielder injured himself after chasing a ball in right field at Dodger Stadium.

Although Judge made the spectacular play to deny J.D. Martinez an extra-base hit, he might have caused an issue in his body that he'll need to constantly monitor for the rest of his career.

The New York Yankees captain slammed his right foot on the concrete in right field and, in turn, suffered a torn ligament in his right big toe. The injury kept Judge on the shelf for two months and partly influenced the Yankees' fortunes last season. The team's core suffered several injuries that put it in fourth place in the American League East by the end of the year.

Recently, Aaron Judge mentioned that he won't be undergoing surgery on the injured ligament but will now need constant monitoring for the rest of his professional career. In hindsight, it was a spectacular play indeed. However, the long-term effects of the play have yet to be seen and could even possibly haunt the Yankees going forward.

