Aaron Judge opens up on emotional conversation with Oswaldo Cabrera after scary injury

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was one of the players to speak with Oswaldo Cabrera after his horrible injury in the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a scary injury while dashing towards the home plate to drive in a run after Judge's sacrifice fly with runners in scoring positions. Cabrera stayed in the ground after seemingly hurting his ankle.

Despite the gruesome injury, the utility player was concerned if he was successful in driving a run for the team. Aaron Judge revealed his emotional conversation with Cabrera before he was stretchered off the field and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

"He really wasn't saying much down there. Then right before he got carted off, he called me over and just said, 'Did I score?'" Judge said on YES Network. "Kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens, and kind of the only thing on his mind through all of it, all the pain and everything, is just, 'Did I score?' ...

"He loves being a Yankee. He wears this jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that’s ground his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it.”

Oswaldo Cabrera was rushed to the hospital while Oswald Peraza covered third for the remainder of the game with Jorbit Vivas moving to second.

Yankees manager offers prayers after Oswaldo Cabrera's injury

Following the 11-5 win, Yankees manager Aaron Boone sent prayers for Oswaldo Cabrera. The 26-year-old had been covering third base for the AL East leaders after DJ LeMahieu's injury at the start of the season.

“I think everyone understands it was a pretty serious situation,” Boone said. “So, just praying for our guy (Cabrera) tonight and hoping for the best. Trust that he’s in good hands as he goes through the night here.”

Cabrera's teammate Trent Grisham had tears in his eyes while talking about the horrific injury after Monday's series opener.

"Oswaldo’s the best of us,” Grisham said? “He shows up every day with the right attitude, plays the game hard, he’s the best person off the field. We just love him.”

The Yankees will hope for a speedy recovery for Cabrera, who has been diligent for the team whenever called up in the lineup.

