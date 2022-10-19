MLB legend David Ortiz believes Yankees slugger Aaron Judge would be a perfect fit to continue for the franchise for the next five seasons.

In an interview with Inside the Mets, Ortiz admitted that the Yankees should go for Aaron Judge in free agency after the 2022 season ends. He said:

"I think the Mets should approach (Judge). If I'm the Mets, I would give him $50 million for the next 5-6 years. (Judge) would be perfect for the Mets because he'd be hitting second in that lineup, and he can play all three outfield spots. He should be the highest paid player in the game."

Earlier, 'All Rise' had declined a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to Opening Day, adding his name to free agency. The 30-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career.

He scripted his name in the history books after hitting 62 homers in a single season, breaking Roger Maris Jr.'s long-standing record of 1961.

Currently, he is playing on a one-year, $19 million contract, but is expected to earn a huge increase on a new deal ahead of the 2023 season. Ortiz also added that a 10-year deal would not be an ideal proposition, considering Judge's injury record over the past few seasons.

Will Aaron Judge re-sign for the Yankees in the off-season?

After hitting 62 home runs, a .311 batting average, and 131 RBIs, Aaron Judge recorded his best career stats entering a contract year. This would make him one of the most sought-after players in free agency, with the Yankees still holding a slight edge over the others.

Judge has been pivotal in the team's 99 wins in the regular season, but will want to add a World Series crown to his name after reaching the ALCS this year.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees move to the AL Championship Series after overcoming the Guardians 3-2

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets will also be potential suitors given their shortcomings this season, with a need for new signings in the summer.

Judge has insisted that he is happy with the organization and the franchise. He is aiming to cement his name as an all-time great of the game in the years to come. The 30-year-old has taken his game to another level in 2022 and will be expected to continue this form in the seasons ahead.

