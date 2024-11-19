Aaron Judge reacts to Yankees closer Luke Weaver supporting "best tallest friend" via Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink promotion

Aaron Judge has certainly cemented his place as the leader of the most decorated ball club in the majors, the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old was named as the team's captain last year—becoming the first Yankee captain since the great Derek Jeter retired in 2014.

In an Instagram story by Yankees closer Luke Weaver on Sunday, the hurler expressed his support for the team's captain by showcasing a rack of Prime Hydration Drink's Aaron Judge edition. Weaver also added a playful caption to the story that read:

"Supporting my best tallest friend"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Weaver shared a rack of Judge's edition of Prime drinks and was aptly shouted out by his captain for his support. Judge reacted to the reliever's post by adding a couple of exhaling emojis.

Trending

"😮‍💨😮‍💨"

Aaron Judge shows appreciation for Luke Weaver's support (images from Judge's and Weaver's Instagram)

The line of hydration drinks was founded by social media personalities Logan Paul and KSI (Olajide Olatunji). What started off as a promotion by both content creators has now spiraled into a product that has broken into the mainstream—thanks in large part to the young demographic that follows Paul and KSI.

Prime has signed Judge and NFL star Patrick Mahomes as a few of its brand ambassadors, including former UFC champion Israel Adesanya and Premier League striker Erling Haaland.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Judge awaits MVP award decision

Apart from his Game 5 implosion and disappointing postseason performance, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has tallied one of the best offensive seasons by a batter in MLB history.

Judge posted a sensational slash line of .322/.458/.701 with an OPS of 1.159. Except for the batting average, the Yankee star led all the majors in the latter stats. He also led the league in home runs and runs batted in with 58 and 144, respectively.

Expand Tweet

For his efforts, the 2022 AL MVP was selected to his sixth All-Star team, was named to the All-MLB First Team for the third time, won his fourth Silver Slugger Award, his second Hank Aaron award, and was the AL home run leader for the third time.

At the moment, Judge is the odds-on favorite to win the AL MVP award, which will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 21. The other two finalists for the award are his Yankees teammate Juan Soto, who had a tremendous season in his own right, and Kansas City Royals young gun Bobby Witt Jr., who had one of, if not the best statistical year for a shortstop in MLB history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback