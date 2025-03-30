Aaron Judge reacts to Yankees’ dominant 20-9 victory over Brewers

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees started the 2025 regular season with a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day.They continued their season-opening three-game series against Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Yankees' offense excelled in the second game of their series, securing a dominant 20-9 victory over Milwaukee. New York showed its prowess from the first inning, jumping out to a 4-0 lead.

Speaking about the game, particularly the impact of the first inning, Yankees captain Aaron Judge said:

“It all started with Goldie, you know, there in the first at-bat. First inning, getting things going. Just all around having a great, you know, great plan going into the game and going out there and executing it.”

“That was a fun inning. Like I said, guys going up there with conviction. They had a plan and we went out there and executed, but we were really feeding out the fans today. They were rocking there in the first.”

In the first inning, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back solo homers off Milwaukee Brewers starter Nestor Cortes, each on 0-0 counts. Later in the inning, Austin Wells, after working a 2-0 count against Cortes, launched a 372-foot solo home run to left-center field.

During his YES Network interview, as Aaron Judge shared his thoughts on the game, the excitement of the Yankee Stadium crowd could be heard in the background. Speaking about the energy the fans brought, Judge said:

“Oh, we love it. You know, this is even last year, these fans came out in numbers, always cheering us on to the end. And we're going to do it again this year and have something special for them.”

Aaron Judge discusses the key to his strong performance in Yankees vs Brewers game

Aaron Judge had a stellar performance on Saturday, going 4 for 6 with three home runs, four runs scored and eight RBIs for the Yankees. Discussing what clicked for him at the plate, Judge said:

“Just trying to be on time. That's the biggest thing. You're on time, ready to hit. Especially we got all the traffic on the bases. You know, guys in front of me were getting on base. It makes my job easier.”

The New York Yankees' offense went 16 for 40, scoring 20 runs while drawing eight walks and striking out five times. They will face the Milwaukee Brewers again on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series.

