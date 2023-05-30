Aaron Judge put on a show for the fans in Seattle on Monday night. His performance was so good that by the end of the game, the opposing players were paying compliments to the New York Yankees captain.

During the Yankees 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners, Judge showed us all why he is regarded as one of the best players in the league. The four-time All-Star finished 3-4 with three runs, three RBIs and two home runs.

Teoscar Hernandez was impressed by what he saw from the reigning American League MVP. Hernandez posted a tweet after the game with the word "Why" directed toward Judge. The Yankees slugger had a comical response for his counterpart.

"Brother I’ve seen you hit plenty of HRs over my head over the years! I can have just 1!" - Aaron Judge

The Mariners outfielder is an All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and was named part of the All-MLB Second Team in 2021. Over the last decade, he has developed into one of the most respected outfielders in the majors.

On Monday night, however, the headlines focused solely around Judge.

Judge continued his stellar form with two more home runs. It started with a rocket to left field in the top of the third to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. He followed that up with another in the sixth inning. He has three home runs, five RBIs and five hits in his last two games.

Overall, Judge has 17 home runs this season after 45 games. He is slashing .302/.408/.679 with 28 RBIs and 39 runs.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are 10-4 in their last 14 games

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

Led by Aaron Judge, the Yankees are starting to heat up midway through the season. The club has won 10 of their last 14 games and are on a three game win streak.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge being the first HR Bryce Miller gave up this year was so obvious Aaron Judge being the first HR Bryce Miller gave up this year was so obvious https://t.co/hr9bLv9t9Q

"Aaron Judge being the first HR Bryce Miller gave up this year was so obvious" - Talkin' Yanks

Several members of this New York Yankees' lineup are contributing with big hits. Outfielder Jake Bauers has been in form. DJ LeMahieu looks sharp after returning from injury and Gleyber Torres has an impressive .343 OBP.

The win over the Mariners improves the Yankees to a 33-23 on the season. They now trail the Tampa Bay Rays by six games. The Yankees play two more games in Seattle before a tricky series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers in Southern California.

