New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is confident of his team's playoff chances despite losing 1-0 to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

After missing nearly two months due to a right toe injury, Judge returned to the starting lineup for the Yankees but couldn't help his team avert a narrow defeat. It was Judge's first game since he crashed into the fence at Dodger Stadium on June 3, rupturing a ligament in his right big toe.

The Orioles, meanwhile, extended their advantage over the Yankees in last place to nine runs when the reigning American League MVP walked three times and lined out in his lone at-bat. Nevertheless, Judge said (via Erik Boland) about his team's chances of making the playoffs:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wouldn't count us out."

Before the first game of their weekend road series against Baltimore, the Yankees activated Judge from the disabled list on Friday.

Judge knows that he's still recovering but claims that he's healthy enough to play. On Wednesday, he participated in a practice game at the team's facility in Tampa, Florida before leaving for New York.

Aaron Judge's career statistics

Aaron Judge is an outfielder with the New York Yankees. He was born on April 26, 1992. Judge won the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year award with a unanimous vote and came in second place in the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

In 2022, Judge (62) broke Roger Maris' 61-year record for the most home runs in a season, winning the AL Most Valuable Player Award. Judge is one of the biggest and tallest players in MLB at 6-feet-7 (2.01 m) and 282 pounds (128 kg) and is a five-time MLB All-Star.

The Yankees selected Judge with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft after he played collegiate baseball with the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Aaron Judge had a record-breaking rookie season in 2016, smashing a home run in his first at-bat in the big league. He blasted 52 home runs, was selected an All-Star and became the first MLB rookie to win the Home Run Derby in 2017.